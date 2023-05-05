A marvel that’s anaesthesia

RS Dalal

My teeth had blissfully served me fairly well for seven decades, but for sometime now, I was feeling acute discomfort with frequent cheek bites and inflammations. A much-dreaded visit to a dentist was inevitable now. ‘Oh! You have neglected them for far too long. The damage is widespread, and a few extractions are immediately needed,’ the dentist remarked grimly as he inspected my jaws.

‘Why are you nervous?’ he said, sensing that I was being fidgety. ‘You won’t feel pain. Just a prick of the needle and anaesthesia will do the rest,’ he said reassuringly. ‘That’s precisely what I’m scared of,’ I sighed. ‘Let me narrate you an incident, if you can spare a few minutes,’ I said as he nodded his head reluctantly. ‘A long time back, when I was posted as SSP in a district, the wife of a well-known local person got paralysed as she was allegedly administered a strong dose of anaesthesia mistakenly and she spent the rest of her life in a wheelchair. The incident had rattled the town. There were loud demands for the registration of a case. I posted a posse of police outside the clinic for nearly two weeks to prevent miscreants from damaging it. In the end, the family accepted it all stoically as the will of God.’

‘Certainly a tragic accident,’ he responded. ‘Much water has flown under the bridge. There have been amazing advancements in technology and science since then,’ he remarked confidently.

‘And are you aware that anaesthesia is one of the greatest miracles of science?’ he asked. ‘Imagine surgery before it was discovered. It was excruciatingly painful, even more so than the injury/ailment itself. Many strong persons would be required to keep the patient pinned down while the surgeon used his scalpel. And the invention of anaesthesia is not even 200 years old,’ he said.

‘Oh yes, I have seen the house where anaesthesia was first administered in England,’ I said, recalling that when I was posted at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, I was nominated for a three-month course at Royal Institute of Public Administration in London in 1989. ‘Often, I and two of my course mates walked past that historic site on 24, Gower Street. It was by sheer chance that we happened to see the plaque with the words, “The first anaesthetic given in England was given in a house on this site, December 19, 1846.” We would stop at that point, marvel at the scientists’ intellect and genius and only then move on,’ I added.

The discussion had broken the ice and put me at ease. The dentist did a fine job. Indeed, my humble, grateful salute to science and scientists!