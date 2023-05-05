 A marvel that’s anaesthesia : The Tribune India

A marvel that’s anaesthesia

A marvel that’s anaesthesia

Photo for representation. File photo



RS Dalal

My teeth had blissfully served me fairly well for seven decades, but for sometime now, I was feeling acute discomfort with frequent cheek bites and inflammations. A much-dreaded visit to a dentist was inevitable now. ‘Oh! You have neglected them for far too long. The damage is widespread, and a few extractions are immediately needed,’ the dentist remarked grimly as he inspected my jaws.

‘Why are you nervous?’ he said, sensing that I was being fidgety. ‘You won’t feel pain. Just a prick of the needle and anaesthesia will do the rest,’ he said reassuringly. ‘That’s precisely what I’m scared of,’ I sighed. ‘Let me narrate you an incident, if you can spare a few minutes,’ I said as he nodded his head reluctantly. ‘A long time back, when I was posted as SSP in a district, the wife of a well-known local person got paralysed as she was allegedly administered a strong dose of anaesthesia mistakenly and she spent the rest of her life in a wheelchair. The incident had rattled the town. There were loud demands for the registration of a case. I posted a posse of police outside the clinic for nearly two weeks to prevent miscreants from damaging it. In the end, the family accepted it all stoically as the will of God.’

‘Certainly a tragic accident,’ he responded. ‘Much water has flown under the bridge. There have been amazing advancements in technology and science since then,’ he remarked confidently.

‘And are you aware that anaesthesia is one of the greatest miracles of science?’ he asked. ‘Imagine surgery before it was discovered. It was excruciatingly painful, even more so than the injury/ailment itself. Many strong persons would be required to keep the patient pinned down while the surgeon used his scalpel. And the invention of anaesthesia is not even 200 years old,’ he said.

‘Oh yes, I have seen the house where anaesthesia was first administered in England,’ I said, recalling that when I was posted at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, I was nominated for a three-month course at Royal Institute of Public Administration in London in 1989. ‘Often, I and two of my course mates walked past that historic site on 24, Gower Street. It was by sheer chance that we happened to see the plaque with the words, “The first anaesthetic given in England was given in a house on this site, December 19, 1846.” We would stop at that point, marvel at the scientists’ intellect and genius and only then move on,’ I added.

The discussion had broken the ice and put me at ease. The dentist did a fine job. Indeed, my humble, grateful salute to science and scientists!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP

2
Chandigarh

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

3
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 20 new AC buses to ply on 11 long routes from today

5
Punjab

Main accused in kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan murder case arrested in Jalandhar

6
Delhi

Wrestlers allege attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today

7
Punjab

Thousands pay tributes to Parkash Singh Badal at his bhog ceremony

8
Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

9
Nation

Supreme Court closes case proceedings before it in view of registration of FIR on women wrestlers' complaints

10
Nation

Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders

Don't Miss

View All
Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Top News

Manipur violence: Government issues shoot on sight orders

Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders

Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be de...

Blame game, political slugfest erupt after wrestlers-police scuffle at Jantar Mantar; grapplers threaten to return awards to government

Blame game, political slugfest erupt after wrestlers-police scuffle at Jantar Mantar; grapplers threaten to return awards

SC meanwhile closed proceedings on wrestlers' petition notin...

‘Salaam, from Goa’: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrives for SCO meet; becomes first Pak foreign minister to visit India in 12 years

'Salaam, from Goa': Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrives for SCO meet; becomes first Pak foreign minister to visit India in 12 years

In 2011, Pakistan’s the then foreign minister Hina Rabbani K...

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result LIVE updates: Counting for high-stake election to begin at 10 am

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP

BJP Mayor loses own seat in Shimla as Congress wrests contro...

Patna High Court stays Bihar Government’s caste survey

Patna High Court stays Bihar Government's caste survey

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has maintained that the state is...


Cities

View All

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

3 miscreants target scrap dealer

Akalis condemn Centre for 'U-turn' on Balwant Singh Rajoana's release

Child rights panel member visits Pingalwara in Amritsar

SGPC to celebrate 300th birth anniv of Jassa Singh Ramgarhia on May 5

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

Chandigarh: 20 new AC buses to ply on 11 long routes from today

Punjab and Haryana High Court stares at crisis, 7 judges retiring this year

Chandigarh Housing Board mulls more spending powers for senior officers

Chandigarh: Mercury up, still 9 notches cooler

AAP claims Delhi Police spying on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal; force denies charge

AAP claims Delhi Police spying on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal; force denies charge

Delhi liquor policy: ED files fresh money laundering charge sheet naming Manish Sisodia

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Chilling video shows how gangster was pulled from prison cell and killed inside Tihar jail by rival gang members

Jantar Mantar scuffle: DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets wrestlers, says will take action

SC refuses to interfere with HC order staying trial court proceedings against DCW chief Maliwal in corruption case

AAP holds meet in private school

AAP holds meet in private school

Fulfilling people’s dreams my sole purpose, says Cong candidate

Thieves decamp with cash, gold

Patchwork ahead of CM’s roadshow

Woman, son shot at in Phagwara village

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

Giaspura tragedy: Depts pass the buck

NGT joint panel to visit site on Monday

Four days on, residents still in shock, await info on toxic gas leak incident

Vigilance questions ex-MLA Vaid for fifth time in DA case

Armed men shoot dead govt contractor in Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

Kin block PSPCL gates seeking jobs, benefits

Wheat arrival crosses last year’s figure

Varsity bureau resumes publication

SKM backs protesting wrestlers, demands arrest of WFI chief