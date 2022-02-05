A month of life lessons

A month of life lessons

Photo for representational purpose only.

Satya Kiran

Rain in the month of Magh is here again. Magh is treated as the most auspicious month by Indians. So many religious activities take place during this month and many marriages are solemnised. At Prayag (Allahabad), people consider themselves lucky if they take a dip in the Ganga during Magh.

The heavy rain and hailstorm these days bring back many memories of my youth. In those days, our elders would sing: ‘Magha mahine da meghla barse/Koonj saraan ch chhup jave/Je dunia na pap kmave/Taan kyon Ram vichhoda pave’ (When there is heavy rain in the month of Magh, even the birds try hiding themselves in the meadows. Had the world not been committing sins, their god would not have left them unprotected).

Those days, one song which was often played on loudspeakers in almost every village and town during the month of Magh was: ‘Chal chliye nand dia veera/Ve mele muksar de’ (Dear husband, take me to the fair of Muktsar Sahib). Almost every wife would pray to her husband to take her to the Maghi fair of Muktsar Sahib as it would provide entertainment and enjoyment.

Then during Magh, people would pray for purifying their soul. The recitation of ‘Baramaha’, the divine song of seasons, was treated as a ritual. It was made certain to memorise and believe in the philosophy: ‘Janam karam mal utre/ Man te jaye guman’ (If one takes a regular morning bath in the morning during the month of Magh and prays to god with a pure heart, all his sins would be washed away).  

Magh was treated as a month of learning useful lessons for life. At night, after we would have dinner, our elders would make us sit round the burning firewood. They would tell us that every relation in the world is based on interests. So, it was often sung sitting around the burning fire thus: ‘Koyee na kise da beli/Duniya matlab dee’ (everybody in the world is selfish).  

If there was such heavy rain as we are witnessing these days, often some families would get uprooted. The victims were consoled, making them believe in the fact: ‘Dana pani khich ke lionda. Kaun kise da khanda ai’ (Nothing happens by chance. If one is uprooted, it is all because of his divine share in the food he is partaking of at his new place).

That consolation was simply not considered enough. Such troubled souls would be encouraged further with another motivational song of Magh: ‘Darh vat, zamana kat/Bhale din avange’ (Just stay cool. If winter comes, can spring be far behind?)

