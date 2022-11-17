A ruinous moment of rashness

Harish Kapur

AS a traffic marshal, I was supervising a naka put up by the police. I saw a motorcyclist driving at a breakneck speed, holding his helmet in his left arm. The moment he saw the cops he took a sharp U-turn out of sheer fear and tried in vain to speed away to avoid a challan. He turned around at a high speed, unmindful of a four-wheeler laden with fruits and vegetables closely following him, which hit the motorbike, leaving him profusely bleeding.

A constable saw that the victim, who had sustained multiple injuries, was unable to stand up. The cop checked his driving licence and registration certificate and helped him get up.

By that time I had reached the spot. Without wasting a minute, we requisitioned an ambulance to enable us to rush him to a government hospital, where doctors started treating him only after obtaining a police statement.

He was challaned for multiple offences he had committed after all the requisite medico-legal formalities had been completed. The mangled remains of the motorbike were sent to the junkyard. We soon forgot about the accident that could have proven fatal, but for the timely assistance extended by the cops.

A week or so later, my wife and I happened to be at the same hospital, where our next-door neighbour was convalescing after a heart surgery. As we entered a ward, we saw the injured boy coming out with his distraught parents. He had been discharged from the hospital the same day.

I met his wailing parents and empathised with them in their hour of agony. I also told them that their son had not been wearing a helmet while driving the motorbike at a high speed. His father told me he was 70-plus and had been living in a one-room tenement along with his wife. He was quick to confide: “We are dependent on our son’s meagre salary of Rs 10,000 per month. This too has gone in just one stroke, leaving us on the brink of starvation as he won’t be able to do any work now due to his physical condition.”

My wife paid the ambulance charges amounting to Rs 500. The visiting hours were over and we drove back home in a sad mood. I sat pondering over how a rash step and a moment’s madness were enough to engulf a family in a whirlwind of troubles.