A selfless worker to the core

WHEN I first knew him more than 35 years ago, Tulsi Ram was about 50. Of medium build with a weather-beaten face and a spontaneous smile, he spoke little but worked tirelessly. He was employed as a beldar, officially assigned field duties. Yet I remember him for something entirely different.

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The Farmers’ Hostel at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture & Forestry, Solan, regularly accommodated farmers from Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states who were attending training programmes. Meals were prepared by the kitchen staff, but there was no sanctioned post of a utensil washer. After every meal, hundreds of plates, bowls, glasses and cooking vessels had to be cleaned before the next sitting. Most employees in his line understandably avoided the job, but not Tulsi Ram.

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No official order required him to wash utensils. He simply filled a gap in the system because someone had to. What began as an additional responsibility became his routine for nearly 15 years.

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I came to know him through observation, not conversation. During my early-morning walks, when the campus lay wrapped in mist, I would invariably find him at work. Sitting on his haunches beside a water tap, he patiently washed one utensil after another. There was no sink, no raised platform — only cold water, a heap of utensils and Tulsi Ram.

Winter mornings in the hills were unforgiving. Frost covered the lawns while most of us hurried indoors. Tulsi Ram, however, kept his hands immersed in icy water, scrubbing utensils as though the cold scarcely mattered. I never heard him complain.

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In the evenings, after dinner, I often passed by the hostel again. He would still be there, finishing the last batch before picking up his torch and walking back to his mud house in the university farm area. His day began before sunrise and ended long after most of us had gone home.

Although his work demanded his presence from dawn until late evening, he never sought accommodation near the hostel for his convenience. Whenever time permitted, he also helped in the kitchen by chopping vegetables and cleaning the floor.

The cook often received compliments for preparing delicious meals. Few spared a thought for the man who ensured that every plate and vessel was clean and ready for the next meal. Tulsi Ram remained in the background, unnoticed by most but indispensable to the hostel.

We did not have many conversations. Yet whenever I asked him how he managed such a demanding routine without complaint, he would smile and say, “Karma hi dharma hai” (Work is worship).

His sincerity did receive recognition. During his service, he was awarded a Certificate of Merit. On his retirement at the age of 60, the university also presented him with a Letter of Appreciation.

Whenever people speak of the dignity of labour, I remember Tulsi Ram — he performed an ordinary task with extraordinary dedication.

The writer is Asstt Registrar, Maharaja Agrasen University, Baddi