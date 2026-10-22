A slice of cake, a celebration of life

THE older we grow, the more deeply we wish to be remembered. A birthday that seems ordinary to the young slowly becomes a tender reminder that we are still here, still worthy of a little fuss and affection. With age, the cake matters less than the faces around it, the greeting less than the warmth behind it.

My grandfather, whose birthday fell on Teej as per the lunar calendar, never let it pass without feeding scores of elderly villagers. For him, celebration meant sharing — happiness found its true flavour only when others partook of it. Once, a mischievous relative teased him, asking whether he considered himself Jawaharlal Nehru to celebrate so elaborately. Simple-hearted villagers rushed to his defence, insisting that he was no less than Nehru or Gandhi! Beneath the innocent banter lay a beautiful truth: one need not be a national icon to matter to one’s own people.

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Decades later, at a golf club, I saw a different kind of birthday. It was a veteran golfer who had turned 89. He had lost his wife; his children were settled in the UK. Though it was tough for him to walk, he came to the course every day, driving his cart with his chosen foursome. The club was his refuge, his defence against loneliness.

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He celebrated his birthday in the gazebo, calling fellow golfers his extended family. Yet the absence of his wife and children was palpable. Even those who just happened to be around were earnestly urged, “Please have a slice!” As if every accepting hand could make the gathering a little less incomplete. Curiously, he seemed eager to wind up the celebration, perhaps longing to return to the quiet sanctuary he now called home. Loneliness sometimes seeks company, and sometimes wishes to be left alone with its memories.

In the US one summer, a friend invited us to his parents’ joint 80th birthday party, a surprise to be kept till the last moment. When the couple found nearly 80 guests assembled for them, their astonishment was unmistakable. But greater still was their gratitude for their children’s thoughtfulness.

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Ultimately, birthdays in old age are less about adding a year than about affirming that a life still matters. Even when dementia has dimmed memory, a faint, fleeting smile can illuminate a room. It may be the only response, but it holds a universe of feeling.

No wealth can purchase that smile. Sometimes, all that an ageing heart asks is that someone remember the date, pull up a chair, cut a cake and say, “We are glad you are here.”

If that happens, even for a moment, life has celebrated itself.

The writer is a retired IPS officer of the Haryana cadre