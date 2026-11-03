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Home / The Middle / A thoughtful gesture for school kids

A thoughtful gesture for school kids

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Gopal Krishan Sharma
Updated At : 03:38 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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RECENTLY, I boarded a long-route bus while travelling from my native village Aloh in Kangra district to Solan. The bus had designated stops for picking up and dropping off passengers. The driver scrupulously stuck to the schedule. However, when he saw some students of a government school standing by the roadside and waving to him, he stopped the bus and allowed them to board. They were also dropped at places other than the prescribed points. Such thoughtfulness for schoolchildren brought back memories of my school days in the late 1970s.

I was a Class-IX student at Government High School, Hatli. The campus was about 8 km from my home. The connecting road was unpaved, and the bus service operated for barely six months in a year.

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My family faced a financial crunch, and even the daily bus fare was difficult to afford. In those days, student bus concession passes were issued through the regional manager’s office at the district headquarters, which was over 40 km from my native village. Travelling to that office and bearing the expenses involved in obtaining the pass would have cost us more than the benefit it offered. Therefore, we did not make any attempt to obtain it.

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When we needed to reach school early in the morning, we sometimes travelled by a bus plying between Tutroo and Una. One of its drivers, Gian Singh, was very considerate towards us. He allowed us to board the bus and instructed the conductor not to charge us for the ride.

One day, however, the conductor issued tickets to us. When Gian Singh came to know about it, he stopped the bus and confronted the conductor. He refused to drive any further until the money was returned to us. Taking a firm stand, he put his own job at stake to help schoolchildren who could barely afford their bus fare.

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The considerable distance to the school, the bad road and the erratic bus service made our daily commute difficult, but the driver’s support and cooperation made things a bit easier for us. We will always remain indebted to him.

Buses have prescribed routes and stops. However, making allowances for schoolchildren, particularly in rural areas, can make a big difference. For many kids, public transport is the only available means of reaching school.

Children are the future of the country, and ensuring their access to education is a collective responsibility. Perhaps buses should carry a message for drivers and passengers alike: “A Small Stop for You, A Big Step Towards Their Education.”

The writer is ex-Asst Registrar, Maharaja Agrasen University, Baddi

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