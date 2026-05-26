A triumph of hope, willpower

THE B-negative blood group is so rare that even a single unit of it can be a life-saver. As we had adequate stock of this group at our blood centre, we sent messages to nearby hospitals and centres: “B-negative available. No replacement required. No testing charges.” But no one came initially.

In the afternoon, a family walked in — hesitant, exhausted and carrying a quiet desperation. Their patient, admitted at a premier hospital in Chandigarh, urgently needed two units of B-negative blood. But the hospital had none. They had already tried another blood centre, only to hear the same answer. Someone directed them to our centre in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (formerly Nawanshahr). They had come by bus, with limited means, holding on to hope because they had nothing else left.

However, hope encountered a barrier. On reviewing their documents and the sample they had brought, a critical issue became evident. Improper handling of the sample -- more due to a lack of resources than a lack of knowledge — had led to clot formation, rendering it unsuitable for testing and cross-matching. For us, these were basic, non-negotiable prerequisites. For them, these were hurdles they did not even know existed. And in that moment, I had to do the hardest thing — say no. We asked them to go back to Chandigarh, to get the sample collected again and transported correctly. It felt like asking too much from people who had already given everything they could. I watched them leave, weighed down not just by distance, but also by uncertainty.

Many would have stopped there. Many would have surrendered to the circumstances. But they didn’t. A few hours later, they returned — another bus journey, more money spent and more time lost. But they came back — with the sample, correctly preserved this time. Tired beyond words, yet unwilling to give up. I asked the in-charge to issue the blood immediately. There was no celebration. Just a quiet shift — from fear to relief. Folded hands. Moist eyes. A silence that said everything words could not.

What stayed with me was not that we helped, but what they endured to receive help. The blood had been available since morning. Yet, for this family, getting it meant crossing barriers of awareness, access and means. That day reminded me of something we often forget: willpower does not announce itself. It shows up in people who take the same exhausting road twice, simply because turning back is not an option.

The incident taught me a life lesson — the distance between despair and survival is measured not in miles but in the refusal to give up and in the strength to keep going despite all odds. As the old saying goes, “Fall seven times, stand up eight.”

The writer is a retired civil surgeon