Aftermath of a snatching

THE motorcycle engine slowed to a crawl right beside my shoulder. Before I could even turn my head, a hand reached out, clamped onto my phone and tore it cleanly from my fingers. It took less than two seconds. The throttle twisted, the exhaust roared and the two bike-borne men sped away.

I sprinted after them, shouting at the top of my lungs, my voice echoing off boundary walls and closed gates. It was already past seven in the morning, but the road was eerily deserted. There was no one to hear me, no passing car to wave down. Within seconds, the red taillight disappeared around the far bend, leaving me standing in the middle of the road — breathless, empty-handed and trembling with a sudden, jarring shock.

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I had just become the nth victim of snatching — the kind of statistic I had only reported as a journalist, never imagining that one day I would be at the receiving end myself.

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Until that morning, my daily walk was a quiet sanctuary, and my mobile phone would be an office of sorts. I would stroll in the shade of trees, returning calls missed overnight, clearing pending messages and lining up appointments for the day ahead. My work left me little choice but to stay reachable, and sorting out the day on foot always felt like a productive start to the morning. In a heartbeat, that simple routine was shattered.

Years ago, after being bitten by a stray dog on the street, I became hopelessly “twice shy”. For months afterwards, even a mongrel dozing peacefully on the pavement was enough to make me change my path. The phone theft left a remarkably similar scar, only this time the lingering fear was directed at people.

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More than a month has slipped by, but the carefree ease of those mornings has not returned. I still carry a phone because my profession gives me no leeway to leave it behind. But it never sees the open air. It stays pushed deep into a zippered pocket, checked every few minutes with nervous reassurance.

The stretch of road where the snatching happened has turned into a spot I actively avoid. I take awkward, winding detours just to stay clear of that corner. Whenever I happen to pass nearby, an odd, heavy sadness settles in.

Worse still is the constant vigilance. The moment the hum of a motorcycle or scooter drifts up from behind, my shoulders freeze. My hand flies straight to my pocket to guard whatever is inside. I cast a sharp, guarded glance at the riders, gauging their speed, measuring the gap, quietly figuring out which way to step aside should they pull too close.

It is exhausting to walk with your guard up all the time. The morning air is just as crisp as it used to be, but the quiet peace that once came with it was lost on an empty road, gone in the blur of a speeding bike.

The writer is a senior journalist