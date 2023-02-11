 Amusing sense of entitlement : The Tribune India

Amusing sense of entitlement

Photo for representation. File photo



Himanshu Misra

INDIA’S politicians are enamoured with siren-blaring pilot/escort vehicles, personal security officers (PSOs) and ceremonial guards provided by the police. The sense of entitlement is evident. These status symbols or trappings of power are the sine qua non in the life of a VIP, and if there is any lapse, the overzealous hangers-on make no mistake about dutifully bringing it to the VIP’s notice. Taking no chances, some start entreating the police for such favours proffering various justifications, well in advance of the dignitary’s intended visit.

In one case, a VIP didn’t mind waiting for almost an hour on the inter-district border for the substitute pilot vehicle to arrive (the main vehicle having developed a snag), rather than making it in time to a public event scheduled in his constituency.

Another status-conscious bigwig took it upon himself to operate the siren/hooter installed on his official flag-bearing car, not trusting the driver who would use it only sparingly.

A VIP was upset when he was refused the usual salami by the ceremonial police guard after delayed clarification by the police HQ that he was not entitled to such honour. His grouse was that doing away with the entire guard in one go was not in order, given his high status and the time needed to reconcile to the altered situation.

Leave aside politicians, even some overenthusiastic police personnel deployed on such duties sometimes produce funny moments. A PSO deployed with a VIP forgot to pick up his service revolver from the Secretariat’s washroom. He did not realise the absence of the weapon and remained on duty. There was commotion in the Secretariat after the weapon was ‘discovered’ by an employee. Those were the days of terrorism in Punjab. The matching of the weapon’s serial number with the armoury record took its own time; meanwhile, the PSO, blissfully unaware, kept performing his duty ‘diligently’, but sans his weapon.

The most comical one was when the ceremonial guard commander became nervous while presenting the guard of honour to the newly anointed VIP on his maiden visit to his area. The commander, instead of shouting ‘santri khada rahega baaki guard visarjan’ (sentry will keep standing, the remaining guard may disperse), roared ‘mantri khada rahega baaki guard visarjan (minister will keep standing, the remaining guard may disperse)’. Embarrassed, the Superintendent of Police requested the VIP to leave the saluting podium as the salute was over but the VIP curtly told the SP how he could ignore the command of the guard commander!

