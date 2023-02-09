At life’s fag-end, finding a new home

Sanjeev Bariana

I had gone visiting my family doctor recently when his mobile rang. ‘Give her your mobile,’ he politely asked the caller. ‘What is the matter with you, my girlfriend? Oh ho…I was out of town this week. I will come and see you tomorrow,’ he said.

‘Very bold of you to be openly talking to your girlfriend at your age!’ I quipped. He smiled, ‘She is an 85-year-old resident of the Old Age Home in our sector where I go every Wednesday. She is suffering from hemiplegia (one-sided paralysis).’

I recalled her. ‘I had gone with you about five years ago on one of your routine visits and seen her,’ I told the doctor. ‘She was in a very bad state then. “Just a few weeks more”, you had said after diagnosis.’

‘Can I go with you on your next visit?’ I asked him. He agreed. When I entered the compound on a sunny wintry day, one face I recognised distinctively was of a 96-year-old woman who was smiling. I remembered that she was the mother of two retired Army officers, one of whom stayed in our city. I held her hand and asked her, ‘Are you still here?’

‘I cannot fulfil anyone’s expectations now. No one here wants anything from me. All here are my family. I don’t miss my own family. In fact, I very rarely remember them now,’ she calmly stated.

Not wishing to be left out of the conversation, an old, buck-toothed woman came and tried to say something. A cheerful young caretaker held her hand and introduced her: ‘She is from Kolkata and goes home once in two-three years. And every time she returns, she is sick. She comes back and narrates long stories to our doctor. He keeps smiling, pretends he can understand her language, and after a few days, she is back to her normal self.’

She was left there by her son. Stories of most inhabitants are similar. Some were picked up by the police from the bus stand and dropped there; some were left by their children. There are some who walked out of their homes, and others who were virtually thrown out. There are parents of married girls who left them there as they cannot keep them in their in-laws’ house.

‘At this stage in our lives, rest, love and care is all we are seeking,’ said an elderly man from Fazilka who came to the old-age home over 12 years ago. I asked him if he was in touch with his family. He narrowed his eyes and was about to say something, but then, he held back. He smiled and said, ‘Family is who you live with and I have a very happy family here.’