 Bamboo trees and officers : The Tribune India

Bamboo trees and officers

Bamboo trees and officers

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Arun Chandra Verma

HUZOOR, gustakhi maaf ho toh ek baat arz karain?’ Thus started a conversation that has stayed with me for over 40 years. It was a hot summer afternoon in 1981. The occasion was a felicitation function organised on completion of my three-month practical training at the Sakra police station in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. Also, it was a farewell for Sub-Inspector Jwala Prasad Singh, who was retiring the same day. Those attending the function included some block-level government officials, the local mukhias, the block pramukh, and an assortment of curious onlookers, mainly children from the neighbourhood.

It was while we were seated on the makeshift manch, marigold garlands around our necks, that Jwala Prasad, better known as ‘Jwala Babu’, began the conversation. Now, Jwala Babu was no run-of-the-mill police official. A distinguished-looking person with his snow-white hair and an imposing personality, always neatly dressed right down to his polished shoes, he was an embodiment of the old school — whom we euphemistically called the angrez type. His language was not typically local, as it was laced with deliciously chaste Urdu, and he had a respectfully endearing way of addressing everyone — particularly me — he treated as his shishya (pupil).

I asked Jwala Babu what it was that he wanted to say. After shifting nervously in his seat, he began, ‘Huzoor, aap IPS aur IAS officer log baans jaisey hotey hain (Sir, IPS/IAS officers are like a bamboo tree).’ Then came a long, pregnant pause. Curiosity got the better of me, and I asked him to explain what he meant. Jwala Babu then cupped his hands about six inches apart, and took them upwards till he was holding them together, and then started swaying them from left to right and back. The explanation of his action stumped me. ‘Huzoor, baans ka ped neechey sey bahut mota aur mazboot hota hai, lekin oopar jaatey-jaatey bahut kamzor ho jaata hai, aur jidhar ki hawa chali, woh usi oar jhuk jaata hai (Sir, the bamboo tree is very strong and firm at the bottom, but keeps getting weaker and weaker as it goes up, till it starts swaying whichever way the wind is blowing).’

Being a newcomer in service, I could not fathom the import of his assertion. Later, during my first posting as SDPO in Jehanabad, I arrested an MLA of the ruling party because his bodyguards were carrying unlicensed guns. The arrest led to political turmoil in Bihar.

Almost 20 years later, while posted as the Zonal IG of Patna, I was returning from office when right in front of the Kotwali police station, the motorcade of a prominent politician — known for his strong-arm tactics and a criminal background — zipped past my car, with barrels of his bodyguards’ rifles (certainly not licensed) jutting out of the dark-tinted windows of his escort cars. I am ashamed to admit that I looked the other way!

That’s when the import and meaning of what Jwala Babu had said that hot June afternoon hit me with full force!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Curfew imposed in Haryana's Nuh, minister says violence engineered by someone who wanted to disturb peace

2
Haryana

Fresh violence in Gurugram, meat shops attacked in Badhshahpur

3
Haryana

Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, Haryana violence toll now 5

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan

5
Ludhiana

ED probes money laundering case against Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal; raids his premises

6
Nation

It appears there was a breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur, says Supreme Court; summons state DGP

7
Musings

The village with the ‘pool’

8
Nation

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana

9
Diaspora

British Sikh elderly man pleads guilty to murder of wife with wooden bat

10
Chandigarh

NIA raids house of KTF operative Paramjit Pamma in Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

Top News

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson

Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police

‘6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests’: SC summons Manipur DGP on Aug 7

‘6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests’: SC summons Manipur DGP on Aug 7

Doesn’t allow CBI to record assault victims’ statements

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn

Parl empowered to make laws for Capital: Shah

No-trust debate on Aug 8, PM Modi to reply 2 days later

No-trust debate on Aug 8, PM Modi to reply 2 days later

BJD, YSRCP to back BJP


Cities

View All

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Kin of ex-BJP councillor among 2 arrested for graft

Mullanpur murder: Passengers booked taxi on the spot

Chandigarh to launch B Praak’s ‘swachh song’ today

Chandigarh witnesses 23% growth in GST collection for July

‘Biggest’ darknet LSD cartel busted, three arrested: NCB

‘Biggest’ darknet LSD cartel busted, three arrested: NCB

Sushma’s daughter Bansuri made Delhi BJP General Secretary

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Probe against building branch officials pending

Alarmed over maternal deaths, Health Department holds meet

Workshop for budding resident surgeons

Inter-school chess meet held