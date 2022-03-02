Be on the safer side

A recent news item about 14 of a wedding party dying when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand shocked me. Unfortunately, many of these accidents occur due to drunk driving. It reminded me of my days in Mussoorie.

Upon joining Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in the mid-80s, I was part of the team to conduct a 15-week foundation course for fresh entrants into the IAS and other services. I was also tasked to organise a two-week trekking trip for nearly 300 of these trainees in the higher Himalayas. The task was new and I was perplexed. I was pulling at my hair when the clerk from the training section came with a thick file. ‘Sir, take it as a holy book. It will answer your queries about the trekking programme,’ he said, sensing my nervousness. It was a voluminous file with many subsidiary files neatly wrapped and stacked in layers and wound together in a broad red-tape and knotted with a string at the top. ‘How will I tie it up again like this?’ He said he would do it, before taking permission to leave. No wonder, record-keeping is a hallmark of bureaucracy.

As I read the contents, a repeatedly underlined paragraph containing feedback from one of the previous groups caught my attention: After several hours of travelling on winding mountainous roads, the bus stopped at a stall for tea-break. While 20-odd trainees were ordering tea and rusk, taking pictures etc, the driver had slipped away to take a swig at a desi liquor bottle he was carrying. Luckily, a trainee saw him walking back unsteadily up a short slope. He was sozzled and slurring, yet was adamant on driving.

The group got into a huddle and decided to work on the driver. Cold water was splashed on his face and poured on his head, and he was prevailed upon to drink some concoctions to dilute the effect of liquor. He was forced to lie on the only rickety cot available and was instantly asleep.

While the driver slept, sparks flew within the group over the next course of action and tempers ran high. While all this was going on, the driver awoke, fairly sober after about three hours. He was profusely apologetic, even reaching out to touch the feet of the trainees. The group finally completed the rest of the journey.

The lesson to be learnt was: Smell the driver before starting the journey and never leave him alone at short breaks en route.

I took great pains to drill it into the minds of the trainees, and even got the instructions printed and pasted near the driver’s seat in the buses that transported them up to road heads. Thankfully, the trainees always returned safely.

