Between fear and hope in a hospital

IT was 3:30 am when my wife and I entered the emergency ward, carrying with us a quiet mix of trepidation and hope. We were there to get our daughter admitted. She had suffered a severe attack of optic neuritis, which threatened vision in the left eye. For three long days at home, she endured a splitting headache, recurrent bouts of vomiting and a dimming of sight. A local physician could not pinpoint the cause, and the medicines brought little comfort. Moving her to a nearby hospital was just what the doctor ordered.

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By 8 am, she was wheeled into the neurological ICU for a battery of tests. The doctors needed to ensure that her brain was unaffected, as scans later revealed that a herpes virus had inflamed the optic nerve connecting the eye to the brain. For seven days, treatment continued steadily, while my wife and I took turns by her side, measuring time not by the clock but by her gradual signs of recovery.

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The hospital soon became our second home. Never before had I spent so many consecutive days within such walls. From early morning, we watched patients — young and old, men and women — being wheeled into operation theatres and diagnostic rooms. Their families followed, their faces etched with an unspoken anxiety. Beneath their composure lingered a single, persistent question: would their loved one return home hale and hearty?

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The OPD, in particular, felt like a crucible of human patience. People from all walks of life — many from far-flung corners — stood in long queues, waiting patiently. Some clutched files of medical records, others looked restless, all bound by a shared hope that relief was within reach. In those moments, I was reminded both of the TV series The Good Doctor, where medical professionals confront daily trials with resilience, and of Charles Dickens’ timeless line: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” Few places embody that paradox more starkly than a hospital corridor.

In what is often described as an overwhelmed healthcare system, doctors stand as a steady beacon of reassurance. Constantly on the move, setting aside personal comfort, they attend to one patient after another with unwavering focus. It has become fashionable in some quarters to criticise them as overly commercial or indifferent, but my experience tells a different story — one of quiet dedication and humane commitment.

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For our daughter, recovery came smoothly, thanks to timely intervention and the right course of treatment. A hospital may appear as a forbidding place, filled with uncertainty and fear, but it is also a space where life is carefully, patiently restored. Our experience taught us something enduring: beyond the anxiety and exhaustion lies a profound trust — that in the hands of committed doctors, hope is never entirely lost, and faith finds its way back into anxious hearts.

The writer is a Delhi-based freelance journalist