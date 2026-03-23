Bhagat Singh’s vision of unity, equality

THE execution of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931, remains a defining moment in India’s struggle against colonial rule. Their martyrdom continues to spur the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice. Beyond his revolutionary actions, Bhagat Singh’s writings reveal a deeply thoughtful social and political vision rooted in equality. Many of his biographers — including his own comrades Sohan Singh Josh, Ajay Ghosh and Shiv Verma — have described him as one of the most intellectually profound figures of the Indian freedom movement.

Writing under pen names such as Vidrohi, Ranjit and Balwant, Bhagat Singh contributed to the Punjabi monthly Kirti, founded by Santokh Singh in Amritsar. Working closely with Josh when the latter took over as the editor, he addressed pressing social issues.

In his 1927 article titled ‘Communal Riots and Their Solution’, Bhagat Singh examined the divisive impact of colonial policies following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He argued that the British fanned communal flames to weaken national unity. Referring to the 1924 riots in Kohat, he expressed anguish over how religious identities were manipulated to incite violence. He criticised both the masses and leaders who failed to rise above sectarian thinking.

In another important essay, ‘Achhut Samasya’ (1928), Bhagat Singh addressed the deep-rooted problem of untouchability. He pointed out the hypocrisy of demanding political freedom while denying basic human rights to millions of Dalits. He condemned practices that barred them from temples, schools and even access to drinking water. Emphasising moral responsibility, he argued that true freedom must include social equality. He also highlighted the contradiction between religious pride and the lack of compassion for marginalised communities.

Bhagat Singh’s concern extended to economic injustice as well. In Kirti, he wrote about the hardships faced by farmers and industrial workers under colonial rule. He supported mass movements, recognising their role in mobilising the oppressed. He criticised the British for exploiting peasants, such as in Punjab’s districts where farmers were forced to pay taxes despite crop failure. He also admired the courage of Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, who fought for workers’ rights despite repression.

Bhagat Singh firmly believed that India’s liberation required unity among workers, peasants and the oppressed. Only such a collective struggle, he argued, could dismantle imperialism and build a just, socialist society.

His cautionary note against communal politics remains strikingly relevant today, as divisive debates often overshadow key issues like education, healthcare and employment.

The writer is a retired educationist based in Fatehabad