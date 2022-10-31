Bitter experience of a sweet gift

Opinder Singh Lamba

AFTER joining the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, in 1986, I and another newly recruited colleague were tasked with procuring gift packs of masala gur (jaggery), which were to be distributed among journalists on Lohri as a goodwill gesture by the then Director.

We ventured out of the City Beautiful to spot roadside ghularis around suburbs in Nawanshahr district, known for high-quality yield of sugarcane. Following a desperate search, we were told by a leading cane grower to visit the gur mandi in Ludhiana to fetch aromatic gur peppered with saunf, ajwain, char magaz and shredded coconut. Having no clue about the nitty-gritty of government purchase due to lack of experience, we ultimately clinched the deal by placing an order with a prominent dealer to supply 100 gift packs of masala gur at the rate of Rs 45 per kg. He asked us to pay Rs 1,000 in advance against the total purchase amount of Rs 4,500. We did so and were told to collect the stuff the next day. After making the remaining payment, we collected the gift packs and returned to Chandigarh, relieved of enormous stress.

The relief, however, was short-lived. After a couple of months, an audit party visited our office and found glaring discrepancies in the jaggery purchase. The audit officer pointed out several shortcomings, like initiating purchases without inviting quotations or constituting a specific committee for the assigned task. Considering it a serious financial irregularity, the audit party asked the Senior Accounts Officer to make recovery of the entire amount in 12 instalments, including penal interest, from our salaries. The audit officer didn’t issue an audit note but verbally cautioned us to be vigilant in future.

We pleaded before the Secretary to exempt us from this financial burden which was a hefty amount in those days of meagre salaries. The Secretary directed the Accounts Officer to immediately initiate the process for seeking exemption from the finance department through the minister in charge. The department gave concurrence to regularise the purchase, with a rider to issue a stern warning to the delinquent officers to be very careful while adhering to the guidelines of financial propriety.

We were exonerated, but considering that ignorance of the law is no excuse for breaking it, we were directed to submit an undertaking that we would meticulously comply with the government accounting procedure, financial rules and principles of audit and accounts in future.

Our ordeal was finally over, but the masala gur left a bitter aftertaste that persisted throughout my career.