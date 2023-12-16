Bittersweet avian encounters

NJ Ravi Chander

THERE was a time when many households in Bengaluru were involved in poultry farming. The backyards teemed with livestock; one was seldom short of meat or eggs. Unlike Hindu families, which raised chickens and ducks, the Christians and Anglo-Indians developed a taste for turkeys and quails. I remember savouring a Christmas turkey for the first time (and also the last time) in the 1960s.

My parents reared chickens and ducks. The birds wandered around the yard during the day and rested in a rundown dog shelter. Whenever there was a family celebration, we would summon a neighbouring lad to turn one of the unfortunate birds into a meal. He pinned the bird down with his foot and slit its throat. The ‘daylight murder’ was carried out in an instant with a sharp kitchen knife. We offered him a few annas to ‘go for the kill’.

Watching the birds meet a horrible end was a traumatic experience. As I nurtured the birds from a young age, I deemed them family members. I nourished them with special feed and fondly called them names.

My mother occasionally selected a bird to incubate and hatch eggs to make the brood grow. My brothers and I crossed our fingers and prayed for a favourable outcome. We designated a spot in the house’s rear for the hatching exercise. We provided the mother bird with a bowl of grains, yet she rarely consumed them; instead, she opted to incubate her eggs. The mother hen, bothered by lice swarming over her body, occasionally turned restless and clucked. When that happened, my mother got into the ‘pest control mode’, sprinkling turmeric powder on the bird.

We placed the bird on a sand-filled bowl with 12 eggs, all enclosed within a bamboo coop. We would actually start counting our chickens before they hatched! We would keep our ears peeled for the sound of an egg cracking or a newborn chick calling out. It dampened our spirits when some eggs didn’t hatch.

Once the exercise was complete, my mom moved the mother bird and her chicks outdoors. We allowed the chicks to frolic in the open for a few hours daily. Whenever the mother bird spotted a predator, such as a cat or a kite, she resorted to an alarm call and the chicks scurried to safety like frightened rats. Of course, we also got into the act of driving the intruders away.

Once, we selected six duck eggs for incubation. It thrilled us beyond measure when three adorable ducklings emerged from their shells. The threesome and I became inseparable comrades. They seldom wandered away when I was in their company. Watching them waddle or swim in a tiny pond was amusing.

I was devastated when one of them became the main course on the dining table. I rejected the food offered to me. My mother had to compel me to eat on subsequent days. The other two ducks met a similar fate. Following these incidents, I vowed to abstain from consuming avian flesh and have remained steadfast in my conviction.