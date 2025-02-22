Bittersweet checks at airports

A few years ago, as I left the immigration desk after arrival in Brisbane, Australia, an officer standing nearby politely stopped me and said: “Hope you had a good flight. Are you carrying more than $10,000 in cash?” I wasn’t, and hence confidently said ‘no’. “Thank you for the confirmation. Enjoy Australia!” he said, and I moved on to the baggage belt. I knew it was a random check — a quick inspection for which anyone can be chosen, irrespective of his/her class, race or nationality.

But not all inspections at airports are amicable – they can be puzzling too, as I encountered at the Hong Kong airport. The moment I stepped out of the aircraft, I saw immigration officials randomly picking passengers for questioning. They were particularly approaching the youngsters who had no connecting flights. They began without any greeting and came straight to the point.

The official who took me to a corner bombarded me with questions. The aim was to find out whether visitors coming from Delhi were genuine tourists. The questions ranged from which tourist places I planned to visit to where I would be staying. For a moment, I was all blank, but then I hurriedly showed my return ticket to India and the business card about my full-time job in my native country. I also mentioned my local relatives, who were waiting to pick me up. I also expressed my intent to write about the places I was keen to visit. Thankfully, he was convinced and I left, but not without sensing the discomfort of some fellow travellers who were being grilled.

Apart from the verbal round, an inspection of suitcases is also common. My first such experience was at Christchurch airport in New Zealand. I had just pulled my suitcase from the baggage belt when an elderly officer came to me. “I have chosen your suitcase for a complete inspection. Are you carrying any eatables from India?” he asked. In a respectful manner, he emptied the suitcase, checking even the pockets of my clothes, and then repacked everything — much better than I had done. During the check, I calmly talked about my journey and how excited I was to visit New Zealand. Having found no food item or anything illegal, he let me go, thanking me for my cooperation and patience.

I was also chosen for a baggage inspection at New York’s JFK airport. But even before the official was about to get going, I excitedly said, “I regularly watch airport inspection shows on National Geographic. I know you can choose anyone and today I feel like being part of the TV show. Would you like to start with my handbag?” He smiled and said, “Good to go.” I had saved the officer’s time — and mine too.