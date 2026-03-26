Bonds that go beyond blood ties

AS we move forward in life — chasing dreams, pursuing careers — we often realise that our journey owes a lot to parental love: selfless, patient and rich with ideals that continue to guide us, even in silence. As we grow, our love for parents deepens in ways we may not immediately understand.

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When guests visit my home with their children, I mischievously ask the kids — sometimes tempting them with chocolates — whom they love more: their mother or father. Almost instinctively, they reply, “Both.” Their answer reflects a beautiful purity, an inability to divide affection that feels whole and unquestioned.

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Yet, as life unfolds, experiences and relationships subtly shape us. While love for both parents remains unchanged, a deeper emotional ease often develops with one — the person with whom sharing thoughts and feelings comes most naturally.

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At times, that connection may even extend to a trusted friend or a colleague. I shared a deep bond with my father. And I also had a great relationship with a senior colleague at a college; we were united by genuine affection. Though my tenure at the institution was brief, our ties endured for over two decades.

It became a ritual for me to visit Professor saab every month or two, simply to enquire about his well-being. If there was a delay, he would call me with a playful complaint, “Are you so busy that you can no longer come to meet me?” This gentle exchange continued for years.

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During one such visit, he talked, almost casually, about pain in his throat. Doctors had detected a malignant tumour. Yet his tone remained steady, even light-hearted. “I will undergo radiation therapy and then it will all be fine,” he said, adding with a smile that he still had more to write. He loved writing Punjabi stories and would proudly show me newspaper clippings of his published work. His determination was inspiring.

When I consulted a doctor about his condition, I was told that he might not survive for more than two months. I chose not to share this prognosis, encouraging his family to be hopeful. Remarkably, his willpower and cancer treatment helped him live nearly two more years; he continued to write against all odds. Speaking became difficult as his voice weakened, yet his resolve never faltered. Eventually, I lost him.

A few years later, I suffered another profound loss as my father passed away. In the months before his death, he would say, “Even though I am fine, I want you to be near me. I wish to hold your hand whenever I need it.” I would dismiss his words, unwilling to confront their meaning. But one day, as my son and I were helping him walk, he suddenly collapsed — one hand in mine, the other in his grandson’s.

Both my father and my ex-colleague shared admirable qualities: a keen sense of humour, profound insight into life, wit and remarkable willpower, especially in adversity. It’s true that parents are irreplaceable. So are those people who treat us like their own children.

The writer is an assistant professor at Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar