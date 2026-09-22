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Home / The Middle / Brass tacks over biscuits

Brass tacks over biscuits

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Gurnoor Grewal
Updated At : 02:57 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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THEY say in the Army — prepare for the worst and hope for the best. Nothing sums up that maxim better than when a unit faces its administrative inspection (the formation commander assesses operational readiness, discipline, infrastructure, etc) or when a Corps Commander visits. One such occasion arose when my father, serving as a commanding officer in Ferozepur, was informed about the Corps Commander’s upcoming visit.

Thus began the preparations to make the event a success, leaving nothing to chance. Crystal glassware was soaked in vinegar, silver was polished, manicured lawns were mowed yet again, walls were given a fresh coat of terracotta and quicklime, and flowers magically appeared where none had existed until the day before. Truly, no task was impossible for the Army.

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Cooks were informed that their regular custards and tipsy puddings wouldn’t do and they would have to churn out something special for the Corps Commander. They feigned ignorance when apple strudel was suggested as no cook wanted his dessert to become the reason to botch up the high-profile visit. However, they agreed to attempt orange souffle and tiramisu.

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Since the Mess was where the officers were going to get down to brass tacks over tea and biscuits, my mother decided to inspect and make sure everything was shipshape. To her utter horror, she was told that the biscuits to be served to the Corps Commander hadn’t passed the tester’s scrutiny — he had declared them soggy. The biscuits had been freshly procured and were nowhere near their expiry date. Nevertheless, a new packet was opened, but the same verdict was delivered. Thus the despatch rider was immediately sent to procure a fresh packet from the Army canteen to avoid the catastrophe of serving tea without biscuits.

With the sound of foot-stomping salutes reverberating around the premises, the Corps Commander came and settled down for tea. Everyone had their eyes glued to the biscuits, hoping for them to be to his liking. Oblivious to the anxiety that “soggy” biscuits had been causing for the past hour, he picked one up and instead of taking it straight to his mouth, dunked it in the tea before eating it. Smiling, he declared, “I like my biscuits soggy.” Everyone had a hearty laugh. All that fuss over biscuits had come to naught!

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The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance columnist

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