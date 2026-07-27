Breaking bread and barriers

LONG before the first motorable road reached my ancestral village in Uttarakhand, life had its own pace. We woke up to the sound of cattle bells, the call of villagers heading to the forests and children running barefoot through narrow stone-paved lanes. There was no electricity, no piped water and no roads. Every morning, women walked to distant springs to fetch water in brass gagars, while evenings were lit by the dim glow of a dhibri. Life was hard, but no one complained. Every family shared each other’s joys and sorrows, and the village stood together like one large family. Looking back, I realise we may have lacked comforts, but we were never poor in human relationships.

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Sadly, this warmth had one painful flaw. Untouchability, or Chhuachhoot, as we called it, was accepted as part of life. I remember the invisible borders drawn across courtyards; certain neighbours were forbidden from crossing the threshold of ‘upper-caste’ homes. In communal feasts, seating was a map of segregation. It was perhaps the result of generations of isolation and poor access to education rather than malice alone.

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Then came the exodus. Migration, the silent predator of the hills, turned our bustling courtyards into ruins. It began with the youth leaving for Delhi and Chandigarh, eventually pulling their families into the urban sprawl. For 30 years, the village thinned into a skeleton of its former self, leaving only the elderly to watch over the ‘ghost houses’. These remaining few guarded the old ways with a fierce, lonely rigidity.

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Recently, however, the silence was broken. We organised a grand homecoming — a gathering that bridged a quarter-century gap. Many of us, who were restless youngsters when we fled, returned with greying temples to witness a quiet, internal transformation. It wasn’t a revolution sparked by the returning youth; rather, a profound shift had matured within the villagers themselves. They had, of their own volition, outgrown the heavy chains of the past.

During a get-together at my home, to which the entire village was invited, I watched in awe as caste boundaries vanished among those who had once followed them with unwavering conviction. The elders discarded their prejudices so completely that not a single shard of the old segregation remained.

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They sat together, sharing snacks and gossiping without a shred of hesitation. The invisible walls that had stood for centuries seemed to have crumbled under the weight of time and a newfound, collective wisdom. I was thrilled to witness this profound change; it was a sight I once thought unimaginable.

As roads have finally reached these remote hills, they seem to have opened pathways of thought as well. In these villages, long defined by rigid customs, a new understanding is emerging — one that places dignity and equality above inherited divisions. It is a thaw worth emulating far beyond the hills.

The writer served in the Corps of Engineers