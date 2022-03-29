Can the young mend our ways?

Dipankar Gupta

Paraprosdokians are sugar-coated insults. For example: ‘When he talks, he leaves people open-mouthed; they can’t stop yawning.’ Or: ‘They follow him wherever he goes, but out of curiosity.’

YOU know you’ve been a bad parent when your child behaves like you. Some seniors believe that the world has gone wrong because of the bad legacy they have bequeathed.

It is time then to remind the young to mend our ways. This necessitates a cleansing of the stables which is best done after the horses have bolted, or nearing retirement.

Sadly, in today’s times, a valuable team player is one who is ready to beat up the referee. If, under these circumstances, a young recruit wants a better working atmosphere, then there are 10 cardinal attitudes that must be overthrown.

What are they?

1. A boss prefers subordinates who have a clear head with nothing between the ears. An additional qualification is that they have a spring in their step, for then they can never stand firm.

2. Be extravagantly generous and let your boss laugh at your expense. As this does not need a fat wallet, you can go all out disregarding cheques and balances.

3. Your enemies are predictable and your best allies. When you are down, you see your enemy close to your heart, feeling your ribs, not your friend. Unfortunately, every time you do a friend a favour, you lose a friend.

4. All lack of experience is not a bad thing, for you now have fewer chances to make mistakes.

5. Never correct your errors. When things go wrong, it’s time to blame somebody else.

6. The best way to fix things is to let somebody else fix it.

7. You are also told that environment is ‘other people’. You are not in it! Climate change, species extinction, polar bears losing fur, will happen, if they ever do, long after you are gone.

8. If you must step into somebody else’s shoes, first make sure they fit, for, with some luck, you may not have to return them.

9. Where there is a will there’s a wait. Never give the impression that you are in a hurry to be promoted.

10. Last but not least: do not make yourself irreplaceable or you will, by definition, be stuck in one place. The more replaceable you are, the greater the likelihood you will move to higher positions. As only a small number of people do almost all the work, nobody wants to let them go. Here inertia moves, so goodbye physics!

These attitudes are weighty and have gained girth over time. Can today’s youth prove Milan Kundera wrong when he said that as we have only one life to live, we don’t learn from our mistakes and are condemned to repeat them generation after generation?