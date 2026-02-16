Caught on the wrong foot

I was among the three candidates shortlisted for the post of principal in a prestigious college in the National Capital Region. On reaching the campus at the stipulated time, I was made to wait inside a furnished glass cabin. Restlessness kept me on tenterhooks for three long hours, with no sign of a call. I strolled around for a while until an old man in a khaki uniform came to escort me to the interview room.

Nine board directors, sitting majestically, welcomed me with beaming faces. I was offered a seat politely. The room was large and well-lit. Polished almirahs showcased glittering trophies, books and crystal souvenirs. The shine and sheen of the office were mesmerising. A gavel and magnifying monocle lay near the chairman, as if he were a judge.

Shuffling papers, the chairman looked at me and said: “We appreciate your academic credentials. Tell us what inspired you to apply for the principal’s post in this college.”

“Its location and growth potential, Sirs,” I replied.

“Please share your vision for this college,” he asked.

Having completed international research assignments at Fudan University and Blindern University, I was quick to say, “I will sign MoUs with these two and maybe more universities. There will be a seamless exchange of students and faculty, a step towards enrichment and capacity enhancement.”

Piqued at my assertion, the chairman pressed a button and asked me to look back. Turning my head, I saw a digital screen. To my embarrassment, it displayed a long list of international institutions, including the ones I mentioned, with which the college had signed MoUs decades ago.

I felt like the proverbial Prufrock who had seen “the moment of my greatness flicker”. I imagined reading a unanimous question writ large on the faces of the board: “Should we carry on the interview?”

“Thank you, Sirs,” I said before rushing towards the elevator.

On my way back, someone handed over an envelope. “Your travelling allowance, sir!”

Without opening the envelope, I put it in my overcoat pocket. It contained something hard and round. Seated in the train, I tore it open and found a compact disc. I played it on my laptop. To my astonishment, the disc contained footage of my meandering during the three hours of waiting, followed by the interview inside the boardroom. Absence of calm, poise and focus made me unworthy of running this renowned college. I learnt a life lesson: Never go unprepared before your prospective employers.

The writer is a retired college principal