Chandigarh and the art of urban harmony

AT the foothills of the Shivaliks, a new city was designed as the new capital of Punjab after the Partition in September, 1953. I have been a proud resident of this city for 65 years. What makes a city truly great — Cleanliness, greenery, connectivity, good education and medical facilities? Chandigarh has all of these and more. Its essence lies in the harmony it creates between nature and the quality of life.

Chandigarh is India's first planned city: no chaotic constructions, no crowded skylines and no slums in its original plan. Its Capitol Complex is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city is renowned for its lush green landscape and planned infrastructure. The Leisure Valley, Rock Garden, Japanese Garden, Rose Garden and other gardens are living expressions of creativity and ecological balance. Every sector has its own small market so that residents can walk across and meet their everyday needs. The parks serve as the city's lungs, improving air quality and offering an ideal space for walking, jogging, outdoor exercise and children’s outings.

The Sukhna Lake Wildlife Sanctuary provides a haven for flora and fauna. Chandigarh is home to a delightful variety of birds — Indian robin, bulbul, parakeet, kingfisher, hornbill, barbet and peafowl. Spring arrives with the brilliant colours of amaltas, jacaranda and gulmohar, while the roundabouts show off chrysanthemums, marigolds and other seasonal blooms. Even in foggy winters, the air remains cleaner than its surrounding regions.

Chandigarh is evolving, but it retains its balance and beauty. Underground parking in commercial sectors, LED lighting, renovated markets, modernised public toilets, better signage and an upgraded plaza all contribute to the residents’ convenience.

Women walk, jog or cycle freely. The city's strict policing, well-lit streets and community vigilance contribute to an environment where safety is a shared responsibility. The younger generations see Chandigarh not just as "City Beautiful" but as safe, modern and open-minded. They gather at the Lake for sunrise runs and rowing for fitness and fun, spend evenings at the plaza, attend events at the Tagore Theatre, visit the Rose Festival and frequent the museums and eateries. They feel the same quiet pride that we, the earlier generations, cherish.

What sets my home city apart is also its human aspect. There is a place for everyone — caring institutions for the sightless, speech and hearing impaired, slow learners, abandoned children, leprosy-stricken persons, spinal injury patients and senior citizens. It reflects a social fabric rooted in compassion. Caste and religion are not questioned when people are employed. The warmth among residents continues across generations. Senior citizens are respected, invited and looked after. In times of happiness, illness or grief, people drop in. Friends and neighbours offer rooms, food and time.

Chandigarh has entered a new environmentally friendly phase. Its electric bus fleet, other e-vehicles and bicycles reflect a commitment to sustainability. It is now a smart city.