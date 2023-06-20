Cheers to six decades of friendship

RK Saboo

MY wife Usha and I came to Chandigarh in 1960 to start our new business. On April 30 that year, an agreement was signed between me and Groz Beckert KG in Ebingen, Germany. At the board meeting, Chairman Walther Groz remarked that I was somewhat young to be signing the deal. I replied: ‘I’m 30 and ready to start my business.’

We stayed in Ebingen for a few weeks, and I spent time in the factory, learning the intricacies of needle manufacturing. Usha was often taken out for sightseeing, shopping, etc.

In the board meeting in May 1961, I disclosed to Walther Groz that my actual age when I signed the agreement was 26. He laughed and said, ‘Raja, we knew you were younger, and compliment you for taking up the responsibility!’

On December 15, 1961, Groz Beckert Saboo (GBS) Limited was inaugurated, and the ceremony was attended by Union Industry Minister Manubhai Shah, Punjab CM PS Kairon, Walther Groz, and our family members.

In April 1961, I met Martin for the first time. He was a technical manager and later became the chairman of GBS. In March 1987, he retired and returned to Germany, but our friendship grew steadily. Martin and his wife, Margrita, often invited us to their beautiful home. We also met Martin’s lovely children.

Martin is also a Rotarian. I sometimes attended his club meetings. He was involved in polio-eradication efforts and I requested him to make a donation of $1,00,000. Martin accepted my appeal, but with one rider — his name must not appear anywhere as the donor!

I became Rotary International president in 1991-92 and unfortunately, our collaboration with GBS ended due to the unfriendly attitude of the then chairman, Thomas Lindner.

After a few years, I wrote to Martin that since I had spent most of my business life in Ebingen, I would like to have friendly relations with the firm. So he very kindly arranged a meeting with Thomas Lindner in Ebingen in June 2015. We had very warm discussions and I returned happy.

On October 1, 2020, Martin was accepted as a member of the Arch Klumph Society, the Rotary Foundation’s highest tier of donors who have given away $2,50,000 or more during their lifetime. I persuaded Martin to receive the recognition from Holger Knaack, the first Rotary International president from Germany, arguing that this would bring honour to both.

Whenever Martin came to Chandigarh, he gave generous donations to the Rotary Club of Chandigarh. Most noteworthy was his gift of a toy electric train for the Bal Bhavan. The club honoured him for the first time as a Paul Harris Fellow. In November 1983, Martin and Margrita attended a Rotary event in the presence of then President Giani Zail Singh. I’ve known Martin Gass for over six decades — as a business colleague, a benefactor of Rotary, and a friend for life. As he turns 100, I remember him fondly. Thank you, Martin, for your friendship!