Cold coffee, warm memories

THE first time I had cold coffee there, I thought it was just a beverage. My father laughed — that deep, patient laugh fathers reserve for moments when their children mistake poetry for prose. “This isn’t even coffee,” he said, adjusting his spectacles. “This is DePaul’s.” That’s how it began.

Janpath was not Janpath then — it was the world. It had men who smelt of aftershave and ambition, women who walked like the wind already knew their names, and us — tiny shadows clutching our fathers’ fingers, staring at cold coffee bottles lined behind the glass like trophies.

My father would buy one. One. For both of us. That was the bondage and the elegance. We’d share it, right there on the pavement. He’d sip first — slow, thoughtful, like a man reading the morning paper — and hand it over. I’d gulp, bubbles exploding in my head. For that second, Delhi — noisy, dusty, overexcited Delhi — became paradise with ice.

Years later, when school turned into Springdales and childhood into nostalgia, I went back. This time with friends — wild, hopeful creatures convinced that college was revolution and exams, colonial oppression. We arrived on Jawa and Yezdi motorbikes that coughed more smoke than speed, but our hearts had no reverse gear.

That corner became our embassy of youth. We stood outside pretending to debate politics, but mostly staring at girls who walked past like summer. Someone always said, “Bhai, ek Coke dena,” and someone behind us would inevitably reply, “Sirji, yahaan cold coffee lo.”

And just like that, life’s disputes settled. Other cold drinks were commerce. This was culture. The first sip still hit like truth — creamy, unapologetic. This wasn’t beverage; it was personality. Even heartbreak became manageable after two bottles. We flirted, laughed, declared ourselves philosophers, until someone remembered an assignment and wisdom collapsed.

The great delusion was that we believed we’d return every weekend. That we would stand forever under that signboard, mocking adulthood, mocking the future. But the future is impatient.

Somewhere between final exams and first jobs, between crushes and commitments, “let’s meet at Janpath” turned into “let’s connect sometime,” and that familiar stop quietly moved into memory. We stopped noticing it the way one stops noticing one’s own handwriting.

Then one day, years later, I was back. Same board, same bottles, same air thick with caffeine and possibility. Only this time, I was the father. My daughter tugged my hand, pointing, “Papa, juice milega?”

I smiled. “Nahin, Guggu. Yahaan se coffee buy karenge.”

She frowned — unaware that the city changes, decades change, even hearts change — but some establishments stay, steady as scripture.

I bought one bottle. Just one. Took a sip. Time folded — 1972, 1986, 1996, today — collapsing like milk into coffee. Somewhere behind me, my father stood smiling. That is when it struck me — the bottle had never been about coffee. It held continuity. Memory. Ritual.

You can measure life through salaries, cars and destinations. But sometimes life is measured by how long the taste of cold coffee lingers — on the tongue, inside the heart, and across generations.

Because some bottles don’t hold beverages. They hold time. And in that taste, Delhi lives — restless, forgiving, timeless.