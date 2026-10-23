Comforting and confusing proverbs

PROVERBS are everywhere. We grow up hearing them, often without paying much attention. “A stitch in time saves nine.” “Actions speak louder than words.” “Look before you leap.” They sound like little pieces of wisdom that have already been tested for us. There is just one problem: they do not always agree with one another.

Take “Look before you leap” and “He who hesitates is lost.” One tells us to slow down and think. The other suggests that thinking too long may be the problem. We have our own version of this contradiction in Hindi: “Jaldi ka kaam shaitan ka” and “Der aaye, durust aaye.” One warns us against rushing; the other reminds us that arriving late is better than getting it wrong.

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Then there are “Birds of a feather flock together” and “Opposites attract.” Apparently, both similarity and difference can bring people together. And it gets more confusing. “Absence makes the heart grow fonder,” but “Out of sight, out of mind.”

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Consider “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush,” while “Fortune favours the bold.” Which one are we supposed to believe?

Maybe the answer is that we do not really use proverbs for guidance. We use them selectively. When we are being cautious, we remember the proverb that approves of caution. When we are ready to take a chance, we suddenly remember the one that encourages boldness.

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Think of someone considering a new job. “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush” makes staying put sound sensible. “Fortune favours the bold” makes leaving sound equally sensible. The interesting thing is that we probably make up our minds first. The proverb comes along afterward, like a helpful friend who tells us why our decision was perfectly reasonable.

The same thing happens in everyday conversations. Someone gives us advice and, almost immediately, we can think of a proverb to support it. Sometimes we do the same with our own behaviour. A proverb can make an impulsive decision sound brave or a cautious one sound wise.

This may explain why there are so many of them. Life rarely gives us situations in which one piece of advice works every time. What makes sense in one situation can seem foolish in another. “Money cannot buy happiness” is comforting wisdom, but money can certainly make life easier when the EMI is due.

Perhaps that is why we keep these little sayings around. They are not quite rules, and certainly not instructions. They are reminders of things that have seemed true to someone at some point. There is usually another proverb somewhere that tells the opposite story. We simply choose the one we need.

And that may be their real charm. Proverbs do not give us a single answer to life’s questions. They give us a collection of answers, sometimes contradictory, and leave us to decide which one happens to fit. It is a surprisingly useful arrangement. Whatever we decide, there is a good chance that someone, somewhere, has already invented a proverb to make us feel that we were right.

The writer is a Gurugram-based businessman