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Home / The Middle / Computers came and chaos followed

Computers came and chaos followed

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Shirish Koyal
Updated At : 03:18 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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IF you touch this computer, you will be instantly vaporised — the warning was dire, its floating animation and changing colours adding to its hideousness. I had read that people were done away with by more civilised methods, but not by vaporisation. When a reporter in my newspaper office touched the computer and resumed filing his report, my bewilderment rose. How was he still solid and unscathed? I later learnt that he had put up the message as a screensaver to keep his story away from prying eyes!

Using computers in the early 1990s to type and edit stories was a novel experience for us journalists. On average, our work would halt twice a week on receiving the message: “Error finding server”. However hard we tried to type or save, we were stuck; the only way out was rebooting our machines. Having lost their work, some journalists would literally cry.

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It was a time when the computer department had found a way to convert news agency feed to digital format. One afternoon, a desk colleague walked into the systems room and said, “I want it loaded.” The computer guy who heard this rushed out with a look of puzzlement and worry. We reassured him that our co-worker was not talking about guns and ammunition; he just wanted to edit a story he had selected on WordStar.

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As bromides of stories outputted by the desk disgorged into a box, one could hear different sounds for text and headlines. An aural skill I had picked would alert me to someone failing to cancel the headline command, causing the whole story to be outputted in a huge font size. The waste of material would create a furore the next day.

Making pages on computers was meant to be pure joy: trim stories, rework headlines, change the arrangement of stories — a dynamic that didn’t depend on anybody’s whims. In reality, it was pure pain. Stories would take a long time to save, and pages would often crash.

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An eager beaver keen to edit and paginate, I asked the systems head why we were not using an in-house pagination program. “We aren’t finding the driver for it,” he replied. Now what did a person who holds the steering wheel and shifts gears have to do with running software? That would have been too silly to ask. I never broached that topic again.

In 1991, employees of the typesetting, proofreading, pagination and camera departments went on strike. The management decided to prove that the paper could be produced without them. With us novices and temporary staff, work dragged way beyond the deadline. At 2 am, I was called to take a phone call. After the two-minute conversation ended, the chief reporter, seeing me crestfallen, said, “Wife abused you? I know.”

The management did prove its point that night. But the last page was released — by yours truly — at 7.35 am.

The writer is a journalist and educator based in Bengaluru

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