Couldn’t chicken out of it!

Atul Joshi

GRATITUDE is being expressed all over ever since the declaration of the poll results in five states. The victorious leaders are thanking the voters, the volunteers are receiving thanks for their contribution to campaigns and so on. In our country, gratitude and gifts go hand in hand, rather from hand to hand. So, thinking of gratitude brings to mind how it is expressed in the medical profession. Gratitude by the patients is variously expressed. It may take the form of equating doctors to gods, showering them with praise, sweets, gifts; and all this is laced with an exalted sense of reverence. The retribution is true as well when things do not go as anticipated. By and large, grace and goodness of the doctor-patient relationship still seems to hold and pervade.

Not accepting from patients anything even remotely expensive has been the mantra passed on to us by our teachers. Anyone who has steadfastly followed this dictum has rarely had an occasion for remorse. There have been moments, though, when even the lofty principles set out by our exalted peers were put to the test.

One of our satisfied patients from the hinterland had undergone a major life-threatening surgical procedure, the success of which was in doubt. As the adage goes, when the patient is recovering, the doctor is seen as a friend. He became increasingly communicative, and the treating team too was happy to indulge him. A day before discharge, he threw questions regarding dietary advice, ‘Can I eat chicken?’ Probably that was for him an indicator of complete recovery. The lead surgeon was equally nonchalant, ‘Chicken khao bhi aur khilao bhi.’ He was given a warm send-off.

He did come over for a follow-up later, as advised, and was found to be hale and hearty.

I was surprised to find him still sitting in the OPD waiting area. He was carrying a cotton bag. He hastily thrust it into the hands of my teacher, ‘Yeh aapke liye hai ji.’ Visibly annoyed by his indiscretion, he was asked, ‘What is this?’ ‘Chicken,’ he replied, equally straight-faced. ‘But I can’t take this,’ averred the potential beneficiary. He too was firm, ‘but you had said khao bhi khilao bhi. Now I have got it, you have to take it,’ thrusting a live chicken inside the bag to the bewildered boss.

The look of exasperation on my teacher’s face was unmistakable. I tried to get a grip and pronounced that we could not accept this gift. The gentleman, who was equal to the task, declared that since the bird was spotted by the conductor of the bus he was travelling in, he was made to pay an extra half-ticket charge for it. Hence, it should stay with the benefactors. I could see beads of cold sweat on the brow of my usually unfazed teacher while I was mopping my own.