Courage under fire and a free-for-all

APRIL 14, 1944, was a fateful day. The great harbour of Bombay was rocked by a calamity. At the Victoria Dock, a British ship, SS Fort Stikine, was anchored. It was laden with a cargo of cotton, timber, oil and gold; concealed within it were vast stores of explosives and munitions, which caught fire.

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Explosions tore through the docklands with devastating force. Ships in the vicinity were shattered and buildings reduced to rubble. Hundreds of lives were lost and many people were rendered homeless. So powerful were the explosions that tremors were recorded as far away as Shimla. It was a striking reminder of how the impact of an incident happening in one part of the country (or the world) can reverberate across large distances.

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Among those who perished were 71 brave firemen, who stood firm in the face of overwhelming danger and made the supreme sacrifice in the service of others. It is in their memory that the Fire Service Week is observed from April 14 to 20 every year.

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I recall an occasion when the commemoration was held with due ceremony on the historic Ridge ground of Shimla several years ago. There was, as is often the case, a flurry of activity — the arrival of dignitaries, the presentation of the guard of honour and the impressive demonstration of professional skills by the fire crew. It was on account of several rehearsals and dry runs that things were progressing smoothly, but as the proverb goes, “it ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”

On the culmination of the ceremony, a group photograph of fire department personnel with the chief guest was planned. The seating plan was meticulously worked out, with a high back chair in the centre for the chief guest while the rest of the chairs were duly labelled and marked for the fire personnel in order of seniority.

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As the chief guest was being escorted for the photograph, an unexpected turn of events took place. Some political hopefuls, who were hanging around, rushed to occupy chairs not meant for them without any hesitation or regard for propriety, thus throwing the seating plan into disarray. There was no opportunity or time to make amends. Everyone said “cheese” while the cameras clicked. This photo remains a source of amusement for all those who witnessed the chaotic scene.

It may seem to be a trivial incident when set against the tragedies which shake nations. Yet, it reveals something about us, for a nation is built not merely upon great events but also upon the character its people display on small occasions.

The writer is ex-Dy Commandant General, HP Home Guards