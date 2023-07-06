Curious case of a file lost and found

Hari Krishan Chaudhary

THE claims department is one of the core departments in a life insurance company. It serves the very purpose of insurance — the financial security of the family in case of an unfortunate happening.

A family member lodges a claim when the breadwinner is lost. The irreparable loss is as much psychological as financial. When such a person comes to the department, he is dealt with compassion. He is informed about the documents required to be submitted and is duly assisted during this process. We have had innumerable cases of persons getting their payments in record time, while a few others had to wait due to reasons beyond our control.

One bizarre case is still fresh in my mind. A woman used to visit the department’s office. Her husband had died in a road accident. An accident claim takes more time than usual as a police investigation is involved. But this claim posed a peculiar problem. The file was ‘untraceable’ in the department, though the woman had submitted it just a few weeks ago.

She was asked to come after some time. Despite many efforts, the file could not be traced. This was unusual. The ‘claim payable’ files were kept in separate cupboards under lock and key. The staff members were no less upset than the claimant. They went all out to trace the file, but in vain.

One day, the manager called his colleagues in the morning to tell them what had happened the previous night. In his dream, he was told by a turbaned person that his file was lying in a particular cupboard on a specified shelf. This cupboard was searched thoroughly and within minutes the file was found! It was tucked away in another file, which may have prevented it from being traced earlier.

A phone call went to the widow. She came the next day, when the claim cheque was handed over to her. Relieved, she told us that she had a feeling about getting her claim approved soon.

She heard with keen interest, but without much surprise, the story of how the file was traced. She thanked the persons involved in finding the file and settling the claim. It was just another claim dealt with by the department, but for her it was a beacon of hope and sustenance amid a life-altering tragedy.

Her gratitude was palpable. While thanking the manager in particular, she blessed all the employees with her kind words.

As she left the office, the manager stated that so many claims had been settled by the department but this was a special one. Perhaps it was due to the dire need of the claimant or more so because of the ‘supernatural intervention’ of the deceased. The claims department seemed to be a small but not insignificant facilitator in the higher scheme of things.