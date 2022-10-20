Declutter the house & mind

Kirti Bihani

It was there in an old transparent folder, partly visible, wrapped and knotted in an old cloth. ‘What is this? Who made it?’ my house help asked inquisitively. Busy sorting things, I looked at it. ‘Oh! I made it when I was very small. This is the painting for which I got the first prize in Class III,’ I replied. As she opened the knot, she saw the whole painting. ‘Beautiful! Why don't you frame it?’ The idea immediately appealed to me. The painting had always been valuable to me but I had never thought of framing it. That day itself, I sent it for framing. I then hung it on the passage wall leading towards my room. Every time I look at it, it reminds me of the lovely days of my childhood and brightens my mood. Truly, an overlooked and forgotten treasure of mine found its rightful place.

While cleaning the house before Diwali, we come across many such forgotten things which were out of sight for a long time but could have been put to use. Decluttering and cleaning every nook and cranny of the house relieves us of the burden of unrequired things, thus creating space. Organised spaces and spick-and-span surroundings spread good vibes. We come across many things that can be recycled, reused or donated to be used by the needy.

Every year I send many old clothes and toys to an orphanage; the responses fill my heart with delight and contentment. After the rigorous cleaning is over, the dispensable items are gladly sold to the ragman. Who doesn’t love to get money in exchange for scrap?

Often, it is tough to decide what is to be kept and what is to be thrown away. Though it is an exhaustive and energy-consuming task, it is quite therapeutic too. A deep dive into our belongings at regular intervals is essential. We often dump many things in our storeroom with the hope that we may need them someday, but that day rarely arrives. Impulsive shopping and unwanted gifts lead to overloaded almirahs.

As we welcome Goddess Lakshmi, and thus happiness, prosperity and opportunities in life, a clean, well-organised home emanates positive energy and adds value to our lives.

At the same time, it's equally important to declutter the mind. We should rethink the grudges we hold against some people and assess how they are impacting us. Just clear the cobwebs and drive out negative thoughts — it will do a world of good to you.