Syed Nooruzzaman

Almost every morning and evening, as we pass through an area having large trees of different kinds, we notice the avian population there engaged in full-throated discussions on subjects beyond our understanding. We can only make our guesses about the dialogue of the winged ones.

The birds appear to be upset about people wasting their time and energy on debates which can hardly lead to an improvement in their socio-economic condition.

One can see a crow sitting on a thin tree branch telling a myna that man is basically a fool. The crow, perhaps, has in its mind what former British PM Benjamin Disraeli once said, ‘As a rule, man is a fool. When it’s hot, he wants it cool. When it’s cool, he wants it hot. Always wanting what is not.’

The myna tells the crow that it is in the interest of humans themselves to learn a lesson or two from the birds. Wisdom does not lie in arguing or fighting over issues which cannot better man’s lot.

There is a parrot repeatedly making the point that humans must be made to realise that most of them will continue doing what they do today, irrespective of who among the political class controls the levers of power.

‘They can see that ours is a daily struggle in search of food, whether it is summer, winter or the rainy season,’ the parrot points out.

Soon, another bird emerges from somewhere to express sadness at the state of affairs in the country. It asserts that all the troubles the nation is faced with are the creation of the two-legged ones. The most dreaded development is the disease of hatred spreading fast.

‘Since we consider ourselves better than humans, we must do whatever we can to eliminate this disease before it infects us too,’ the winged creature suggests.

The crow then takes a quick jump and comes nearer this bird to quote the golden words of Lord Mahavira, ‘A man is seated on top of a tree in the midst of a burning forest. He sees all living beings perishing, but he does not realise that the same fate is soon to overtake him. That man is a fool.’

The crow goes on, ‘But we are not humans, though we too have two legs. We will launch a movement to expose those spreading hatred. After all, this land belongs to us as much as it does to man.’