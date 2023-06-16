 Duty with a humane touch : The Tribune India

Duty with a humane touch

Lt Gen Raj Kadyan (Retd)

IWAS returning to Delhi by train after addressing a veterans’ rally regarding OROP (one rank, one pension) at Ghazipur in eastern UP. The ticket examiner asked for proof to confirm that I was a ‘senior citizen’ and the concessional ticket was a genuine entitlement. While taking out documents that mentioned my date of birth, I jokingly asked him what he doubted more — my seniority or my citizenship? His expression remained frosty.

The incident stirred a recall. While based in Paris, I was concurrently accredited to Belgium, Holland and Luxembourg. I was visiting a defence manufacturing company at Hengelo in eastern Holland. It was bitingly cold as I boarded a train in The Hague. There were three other passengers in our first-class compartment. They were all Dutchmen emitting the aroma of coffee.

Through sheets of rain pelting the windowpanes, I could see herd of cows grazing lazily in the flat, green pasturage. Low houses with sharply sloping roofs dotted the landscape. Some 15 minutes into the journey, the ticket examiner came in. He looked long at my ticket before handing it back with a polite ‘thank you’.

The first halt was Gouda, a mid-sized town famous for its cheese. All others alighted and I was left alone in the compartment. The ticket checker came back and gave me a friendly smile. ‘Excuse me, sir,’ he said with all politeness, ‘You have a second-class ticket.’ Before I could respond, he added, ‘I did not want to embarrass you by pointing this out in front of others.’ I was flabbergasted. His respect for human dignity — even for an offender — was unnerving. It took me some time to recover while he continued to wear that same smile of respectful friendliness.

‘I am sorry, officer,’ I said. ‘There seems to be some mistake. I had purchased it as a first-class ticket in Paris. But if you…’

‘Let me look at it again, sir,’ he interjected. He was still smiling and unruffled as he turned the three-page ticket over and scanned it minutely from cover to cover. His forehead furrowed.

‘You are right, sir,’ he said, ‘It was my fault not to check it carefully.’ Still smiling, he handed back the ticket and exited, cursing the French for always causing confusion. I immediately related his barb to the ingrained Dutch dislike for the French, ever since Louis XIV conquered the Spanish Netherlands in the 1670s.

I had just been treated with civility and reverence of an exceptional order. Despite being convinced (albeit mistakenly) that I was an offender, he still valued my dignity and self-esteem. Overwhelmed, I had an urge to thank him and take his contact details. I came out on the platform, but he had disappeared.

The train moved on and I reverted to viewing the countryside. Everything — the pastures, canals, drawbridges, windmills — now looked even more beautiful. My day was made.

