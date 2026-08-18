Enduring lesson in linguistic nuances

WHEN I moved to Punjab to begin my teaching career at Punjabi University in 1996, I knew little Punjabi beyond a few words. I had completed my Master’s degree two years earlier. Until then, I had never been to Punjab. Almost everything around me was new. The institutional culture was different from the one I had known, and much of the written and spoken communication took place in Punjabi. I was still trying to understand the language and the culture around me.

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Among the students assigned to me for fieldwork supervision, there was one who came from a small village in Punjab and had studied in a Punjabi-medium school. The curriculum required us to meet regularly for one-on-one discussions.

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During these mandatory meetings, held on alternate days, she would describe her visits and the activities she had undertaken. I would suggest possible social work interventions for her next visit, and she would note them down before leaving. She listened attentively and showed genuine eagerness to learn. But there was one thing that puzzled me. Every time she addressed me, she used the Hindi form of address tum. At first, I ignored it. I assumed that she would eventually start addressing me appropriately. That didn’t happen. The meetings continued, and so did tum. Over time, it began to make me uneasy.

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Having grown up in a Hindi-speaking environment, I had always understood tum as a form of address used among friends and when addressing people younger than oneself. Hearing it from a student felt unusual. Being new to the university, I preferred to remain silent. I wondered why a polite and sincere student continued to address me that way.

When her way of addressing me didn’t change for quite some time, I mentioned it to the Head of the Department. He immediately understood what was amiss. He explained that she was not being disrespectful. She knew very little Hindi and had been consciously trying to speak in a language she thought would make me more comfortable. In doing so, she had unknowingly carried the etiquette of Punjabi into Hindi. The Punjabi tussi had become the Hindi tum. She simply did not know that a teacher was normally addressed as aap in Hindi.

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His explanation made everything clear. I realised that she had never intended to be disrespectful. I could now look beyond tum and understand her intention. What I had mistaken for discourtesy was, in fact, an expression of respect lost in translation. Three decades later, I regard this incident as my first lesson in Punjabi. It came not from a textbook but from a student’s innocent attempt to speak in my language, simply to make me feel comfortable. It continues to remind me not to judge one language by the conventions of another. Each language has its own etiquette.

The writer is a professor at Punjabi University, Patiala