Erratic memory, awkward moments

ANYONE who has known me for more than a week will tell you that I have a terrible memory for faces and names. I meet people, share long conversations — even meals — and then fail to recognise them the next time we meet. This has led to more than a few awkward moments.

When I protest that my memory has always been poor, people assume it’s an excuse. But it’s a lifelong condition, and I have evidence going back to the age of 10.

One day, my elder brother asked me to post a letter on my way to school. Those were the days when bright red letterboxes still dotted every neighbourhood. I protested, “You know I forget things!” He smiled and said, “Don’t worry. I’ll teach you a technique. The letterbox is 186 steps from here. Just count your steps and you won’t forget.”

It sounded scientific enough. So off I went, counting carefully: 10, 20, 50, 100… Soon the number became more interesting than the task. I crossed 500, then 1,000, then 2,000. By the time I reached 7,000 — and the school — I suddenly realised my folly. The letter was still in my hand. The letterbox, wherever it was, had been left far behind.

Some people accuse me of having “selective memory” — conveniently forgetting what doesn’t suit me. I insist mine is different: it’s erratic memory. It remembers some things in absurd detail (like 7,000 steps) and discards others entirely (like the purpose of those steps).

The pattern continued into my professional life. Years later, as an Assistant Commissioner under training in Karnal, I stayed for two months in the house of Deputy Commissioner HV Goswami, as was the British-era practice. One evening, he hosted a small dinner, inviting the Superintendent of Police, the District Judge, the Superintending Engineer of the electricity board — and a poultry-farm owner (whose name, of course, I’ve forgotten).

They enjoyed their drinks; I, a teetotaller, played the guitar — one reason Mr Goswami had got me posted under him. It was a long, intimate and memorable evening.

About 10 days later, I was at the milk booth of the National Dairy Research Institute when a big Impala — the ultimate luxury car then — pulled up. A Sikh gentleman stepped out, smiled, and asked, “How is your music going?”

I stared blankly. “How do you know I play music?” I asked.

He was offended. “Never mind,” he said curtly, and walked away.

Only later did I realise he was the poultry-farm owner from the dinner. Mortified, I went to his house to apologise. He laughed it off, but the embarrassment stayed with me.

I often wonder how I went through all those exams and reached where I did! Over the years, I have learnt to pretend. When asked, “Do you remember me?”, I confidently say, “Of course. How can I forget you?” Some wise guys see through the lie and ask, “All right, then tell me my name.” I feel stumped.

But that’s not a question — that’s an ambush.