Finding a way back home to Punjab

SITTING in the airport lounge, waiting to board a flight to another part of India that I now call home, I visualise the colourful turbans being replaced by lush-black locks of coconut-oiled hair. The hot, arid air will soon give way to humid rain. What I am leaving behind is my home, my Punjab. It neither has huge mountains that offer solace nor vast seas that lull you into calm. Here there are foggy winters and scorching summers. In between these extremes is where I belong.

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The gentlest hearts of Punjab sleepily lie in the cradle of its villages. The real Punjab is amidst those clusters of houses with brown gates surrounded by vast tracts of fields, where wheat stalks sway and sugarcane stands guard. Behind those gates are mothers waiting for their sons who took the dunki route and have not returned home. A sweet ghee-drenched odour wafts from the kitchen where a deg of karha parshad is being prepared.

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Behind those doors lies a calmness of words “Thir ghar baiso har jan pyare, Satgur tumre kaaj savaare” (O beloved of the Lord, sit steadily at home; the true Guru is taking care of your affairs). And then there are chained mugs and locked cabinets warding off drowned-in-drugs teenagers. A girl is knitting new dreams of love with a copy of Heer Ranjha on her bedside. A great-grandmother laments, “The British days were better. I used to go out wearing so much gold. Nowadays, people would tear your ears apart for tiny earrings.”

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I long to go back to that Punjab where the morning began with the clink of a metal bucket that my grandmother washed before milking the cow; where sparrows would play peekaboo from the intricately designed rectangular vents; where you braved the frosty cold to pluck fresh sarson. Even though villages have changed, I can’t help but notice a few nooks and corners where that Punjab still exists. It’s there every evening when the paathi (priest) starts with Rehraas Sahib (evening prayer). It’s the Punjab that visits my ailing grandfather every day so that he doesn’t feel alone. The loud Punjab where a father complains about his son to the milkman and goes home feeling lighter. The simple Punjab where nothing is concealed in the heart.

My Punjab has changed, but so have I. I haven’t been under those crisscross wooden-beamed roofs except during brief vacations. But still I wonder: will we ever wake up to the early-morning call of the paathi and not an alarm clock? Will we ever taste a freshly dug-up turnip? Will we ever feel as close to God as we felt sleeping under the blanket of stars? Will there ever be a way back home?

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The writer is a Kerala-based educationist