Finding the meaning of life, sustainably

THE other day, I felt a surge of happiness while mending an old blouse. Once nearly discarded, the blouse now paired perfectly with a new sari. I didn’t need to hunt for a new blouse — a purchase was avoided, a resource extended. A curious contentment settled over me.

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Throwing away something barely used fills me with a sense of guilt, as though I have failed in a small but significant duty. It feels like a betrayal — not just of the object, but of the Earth itself. I sometimes find myself silently asking forgiveness for such lapses.

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I have cultivated a habit of passing on what I no longer use. It is both challenging and satisfying to give away objects that still hold value for me — a well-kept pram to new parents in the neighbourhood, a set of crockery to a young family, books, bags, table lamps, shawls, vases and knick-knacks to those who will cherish them anew. These are not merely acts of decluttering; they give meaning to my life.

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My home, I often say with a mix of pride and amusement, is a “zero-waste aspiration.” Vegetable peels are composted into manure, plastic bags are returned to vendors for reuse, broken devices are repaired rather than replaced. These practices demand time and attention. They slow life down and lower the glamour quotient of my home. They often mean choosing the quieter labour of care.

In Man’s Search for Meaning, Viktor E. Frankl, a Holocaust survivor, writes about the human “will to meaning” — the deep desire to find purpose in existence. When this need goes unmet, he argues, it leads to emptiness, anxiety, even despair. Practically speaking, there is no meaning to life — we are born, we live and we die — completing a natural cycle. But to rest in that starkness is to risk slipping into a kind of paralysis. Without meaning, there is no urgency, no direction. Humans instinctively seek something to anchor their existence — love, work, relationships, challenges, even endurance.

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For me, sustainable living has become one such anchor. It offers a reason that stretches beyond the self. This awareness transforms ordinary actions into meaningful ones. I imagine myself as an indispensable link in the chain of life. The humbling realisation that even my petty acts have the toxic potential to damage this beautiful blue planet makes me cautious about my actions.

Despite our mortality, we are bonded to the whole of humanity, even to those who will exist long after we are gone — this thought makes me feel less lonely, more connected, more responsible. Our lives, however ordinary, are not empty; they have an overarching purpose of caring for the Earth.

And that is meaning enough to live a joyful life.

The writer teaches at Panjab University, Chandigarh