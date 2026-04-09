First glimpse of a mobile phone

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IN the 1990s, a mobile phone was not something you carried in your pocket. It was a rumour, a luxury, almost a fantasy. In our small town of Qadian (Gurdaspur), many of us had not beheld this device.

I first saw it at close range on a hot day in May 1998. My father was visiting a village near the Beas river with his friends, and I went along. The village was by the riverside, surrounded by woods and sand. We started at 9 am and reached in an hour. I still remember the heat, the river breeze, the mud huts, the lassi and, unfortunately, car sickness.

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After lunch, while wandering around, we reached a farm where a few men were present. One of them was over six feet tall and about 50 years old, with a strong build. He had a handgun in one hand and a rectangular object in the other. The gun did not surprise me, but the other thing did.

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At first, I thought it was a radio. Then I saw the man talking into it. My father and I were amazed. The man turned to me and said, “It’s a mobile phone.”

I asked my father, “What is a mobile phone?”

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He was just as puzzled as I was. He did not know either.

Before I could think about it, I saw a turtle nearby. That amazed me even more because until then I had only seen turtles on TV and in picture books.

One of my father’s friends, Abdul, refused to believe the man and said, “Don’t take us for fools. That is definitely a radio because I have seen a mobile phone in Calcutta.”

The tall man did not appreciate the interruption. His face turned red with anger, and he began hurling abuse at Abdul. For a moment, it looked as if they might start fighting. My father quickly stepped in and defused the tension.

As a child, I was horrified. Until then, I had mostly known adults as cheerful people who laughed and played with children. Later, we returned to our hosts’ hut and ate mutton with boiled rice.

On the way back home, I fell asleep and dreamt of turtles carrying mobile phones on their backs.

It is true that smartphones have made our lives easier, but also more miserable at the same time because they have created a chasm between people that may never be filled. Every day, I see people sitting together but not talking to each other. Instead, they are busy reading all kinds of posts or watching reels. And what is even more dangerous is that they are mostly wasting their time catching a glimpse of rich people’s lives, comparing them with their own, and feeling depressed or frustrated. I still miss those simpler days, when people sat together and actually talked.