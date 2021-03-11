K Arumugam

ELVIRA BRITTO, who died at the age of 81 on Tuesday, was the first star of Indian women’s hockey. Her popularity and charisma gave an identity to the sport she excelled in. Historically, Indian women’s hockey, confined largely to the high-profile Anglo-Indian community, had few takers. When India achieved freedom, there was a new-found enthusiasm for the sport, but there were hurdles. Still, women’s hockey in the country took vast strides, but it was largely overshadowed by the men’s team, then ruling the hockey world like a colossus.

The women had no platform — their National Championship started 20 years after the men’s. Women’s hockey was in a pitiful state. Men’s hockey in the 1950s had superstars — Balbir Singh Sr., KD Singh Babu, Kishan Lal, et al. Women’s hockey desperately needed a star. The wait got over at the 1960 National Championship in Trivandrum.

Elvira, sporting a yellow jersey, dark-brown shorts, her hair in a neat double plait which swayed with her rhythmic moves, was both a thunderstorm and a gazelle on the field. Her style, speed and ball moves were a sight to behold — she turned out to be a crowd-puller.

Under her charismatic leadership and skilful play, Mysore won its maiden national title, the first of the eight titles the team would win. Mysore beat Punjab, who were looking for a hat-trick of titles. The presence in the team of two of her sisters — Rita and Mae — lent an aura to the Britto name. The trio was the talk of the town for the following decade, much like the dominant Saini sisters of Patiala in the next decade.

Elvira led India to series victories over Sri Lanka (home and away) and Japan in the 1960s, also leaving a mark during the tour of Austria. The success of the team encouraged the government to grant a big sum to host the first Women’s Asia Cup in 1968. India fielded two teams but alas, all Mysore players, including the Britto sisters, did not participate in the tournament. Without them, neither of the Indian teams could reach the final. This was a black spot on her otherwise glorious career.

Elvira took up different roles after her playing days were over, as a selector and a government observer. She was forthright in her views, often differing from the powers that be.

Her suave nature, communication skills and powerful personality made her the symbol of the emancipated woman — 60 years ago. She was among the first women to be conferred with the Arjuna Award. Her legacy blossomed at the Tokyo Olympics last year, when our women’s team finished fourth. Elvira, the unforgettable, will never be forgotten.