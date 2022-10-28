Following in son's footsteps

Lal Singh

Before Independence, many Indians, especially artisans from Punjab and other states, were working in British-ruled countries such as Burma and East Africa. Most of them were employed by the police, railways and other departments. They would settle down in these countries after retirement, while some returned home. The upheaval caused by World War II forced many of our people serving in war-affected countries to leave their well-established businesses and jobs and return to India, mostly as destitute.

A man from Punjab, working at a government workshop in Rangoon, had to leave Burma after the Japanese invasion. He returned to his family and ancestral home in Amritsar, where his first-born son was serving in an Indian government workshop. He was known simply as Burma Singh among his friends and neighbours. He started looking for work and applied for a skilled job in the workshop where his son was employed. He expected to get the job easily due to his experience and service abroad.

In those days, when formal education was a rarity, there was hardly any documentary proof of age or date of birth of an applicant. For technical jobs like those of a carpenter, fitter or mechanic, the officer concerned, mostly an Englishman who interviewed the applicant, had the final say. Burma Singh, exuding confidence in his capability and professional experience, appeared before the English sahib in charge of employment. Thanks to his satisfactory answers in a smattering of English, he was readily considered fit for the job.

A long period of authority, power and privileges had made English officers in India believe that they were all-knowing and a law unto themselves. Some of them even used to record their observations about the age of the applicant, according to their own perception. Burma Singh, being a strapping man sporting a dyed and well-tied beard, looked far younger than his years. The officer, impressed by his personality, misjudged his age and made an entry in the service records.

After Independence, this workshop was taken over by another government department, along with the employees. As time passed, the son became ‘older’ than the father in the records, unknown to both of them. It all happened due to the whimsical assessment of their age by the officers. When his son retired, Burma Singh was still in service. In an amazing case of the father following in the son’s footsteps, he eventually superannuated, albeit from a different department of the same workshop.