From dakia to drone in the mountains

NEWS reports about drones carrying mail into the remote mountains of Himachal Pradesh took me back almost four decades to Pangi, where I served as SDM from 1986 to 1989. I had to walk more than 50 km over rugged mountain trails, crossing streams and negotiating stretches of snow-covered terrain, to reach Killar, the headquarters of Pangi.

After completing a long and arduous journey of six days from my village in Hamirpur district, the first thought that crossed my mind was to send a message home informing my family that I had reached safely. But communication in Pangi had its own pace — and its own hardships.

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There was a Sub-Post Office in Killar, but with no roads and virtually no means of conventional transport, mail delivery was entirely manual. Letters were carried by dakias, locally known as harkaras, under tough conditions. A letter could take days, sometimes weeks or even months, to be delivered.

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Fortunately, the Postal Department had a wireless facility at Killar. A message could be transmitted by wireless to the district headquarters and from there sent onward by telegraph. But telegrams had to be brief — every word mattered. There was little room for pleasantries or explanations. The language was stark in its simplicity: “Self OK, wire your welfare.”

I sent home a telegram and waited for the reply. Days turned into weeks, but there was no reply. Silence did not necessarily mean that a reply had not been sent. It simply meant that the mountains had once again come between you and the people you loved.

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Among the various measures undertaken by the Himachal government to spur the development of this remote region was the introduction of ‘single-line administration’. A senior IAS officer was appointed the first Resident Commissioner, making him the administrative head of all departments in Pangi.

The officer was keen that the people of this remote valley should be introduced to the new world of television. I was entrusted with the task of contacting a Delhi-based firm dealing in dish antennas. As luck would have it, members of the Vidhan Sabha Committee on SC & ST Welfare happened to visit Killar by helicopter. The Resident Commissioner linked my tour programme with that of the Committee. As we rose above the valley in a chopper, it struck me that the very mountains which had appeared so formidable now looked strangely small and vulnerable.

Within barely an hour, I was in Pathankot. The Vidhan Sabha Secretary gave me a lift in his car from Pathankot to Hamirpur. I could hardly believe that I had covered in about six hours a journey that had earlier taken me six days to complete.

A child in a remote Himalayan village may watch a drone descend silently from the sky carrying a postal bag, scarcely imagining that not so long ago, a dakia braved snow, rain and biting winds to deliver letters.

The writer is a retired IAS officer based in Shimla