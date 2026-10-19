DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The Middle / From logarithms to algorithms

From logarithms to algorithms

article_Author
Rama Kashyap
Updated At : 03:53 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

BACK in my high school days, logarithms were used with log tables to solve head-scratching mathematical problems. Algorithms, however, were nowhere in the picture. Today, in the era of artificial intelligence (AI), algorithms have become a buzzword. They choreograph the mundane rhythm of everyday life. They curate the content you watch, the music you listen to and the products you buy. While you think you are making independent choices, it’s actually an invisible hand subtly influencing your every decision.

The moment you show a passing interest in something online, the watchful eyes of ‘Google Baba’ pick up the hint. Within seconds, AI algorithms take over. An advertising algorithm behaves like a pushy salesman. You just have to search for “white handbag” or idly browse “pink nail paint”, and this digital seller follows you everywhere on the Internet — dangling a similar white purse and displaying nail paint in all shades of pink. You begin to wonder if it is telepathy. Or is it stalking?

Advertisement

Built on predictability, AI algorithms generate recommendations tailored to your preferences. Tell Google what you want and it finds more of it. Pause over a funny reel on Instagram, and your feed gets flooded with humorous content. Listen to one retro song on YouTube, and out pops a customised playlist of old songs. Watch a quick video of a party snack, and three more recipe channels are lined up.

Advertisement

What is truly alarming, however, is how your very thought process is being rewritten. Algorithms don’t explicitly tell you what to think; they do something far subtler. They take note of your prejudices and fortify them by feeding you content that validates your biases. The more hateful content you watch, the more of it you are shown. If you hold a strong opinion, you are promptly shown posts by people who agree with you.

There is a classic Hindi proverb: “Sawan ke andhe ko sab hara hi hara dikhai deta hai.” Everything looks green to a person who is blind during the rainy season, implying that personal biases inevitably colour reality. On social media, the algorithm is the culprit that taints your opinion, exposing you to content as per your orientation. Rather than broadening your horizons, the entire AI ecosystem seems to reinforce your echo chambers. The addictive algorithms direct you to sensational and extreme content to keep you scrolling. No wonder discussions are becoming increasingly partisan and dogmatic.

Advertisement

In school, I avoided complex maths problems requiring cumbersome log tables; today, I feel like doing the same with the algorithms that shadow my every click. I want to dodge them so as to have a truly open mind, unprejudiced by algorithms. It is heartening that Australia has proposed to give its citizens the option of turning off powerful social media algorithms; this could give users some control over what they see in their feeds.

The writer taught at MCM DAV College, Chandigarh

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts