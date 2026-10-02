Gandhi’s timeless path of nonviolence

MAHATMA Gandhi, whose birth anniversary falls today, was a man of peace who demonstrated how humankind could be guided by nonviolence. At a time when the world is beset by wars, civil strife, violence against women and children, and online abuse, Gandhi’s path of nonviolence deserves far greater attention.

Can we begin, in the spirit of Gandhi, with ourselves and our immediate surroundings? When I conduct workshops on peace and related issues, I begin by asking how often participants become angry in a week and whether they later regret what they said or did under its influence. I also encourage them to consciously avoid anger during a workshop and then reflect on how they feel. The results are usually encouraging: many report feeling calmer and more relaxed.

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Another useful exercise is to become aware, over time, of whether our words and actions cause distress to others, even in small ways. Such awareness can reduce everyday stress and become a practical way of learning nonviolence.

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These may seem like tiny steps compared with the national movements spearheaded by Gandhi. Yet many such steps, taken together, can bring about major change — an important lesson from the Mahatma’s life.

Questions were raised during Gandhi’s lifetime about whether violence could be justified against those responsible for extreme injustice. His enduring contribution was to demonstrate a path of nonviolent resistance to injustice. Despite many obstacles, he persisted in the belief that injustice could be strongly opposed and sometimes defeated without violence. His approach was appreciated by prominent figures such as Albert Einstein and Martin Luther King Jr.

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Practising nonviolence can promote happiness and peace, contributing to emotional and spiritual well-being. Although people differ in temperament and instincts, most of us need to make a conscious effort to imbibe the philosophy of ahimsa. Self-restraint, thoughtfulness, education and training can steadily strengthen this capacity. The first step, however, is recognising that such change is needed.

Gandhi’s legacy offers lessons beyond the freedom struggle. He also devoted himself to social equality and non-discrimination, prohibition of alcohol, public hygiene, rural self-reliance and greater participation by women in public and social life. These concerns remain important today. Social and environmental movements continue to draw inspiration from his vision of a life guided by need rather than greed.

The path of nonviolence, therefore, is not merely a memory of the past; it remains a practical and creative avenue for building a more peaceful and humane future.

The writer is honorary convener, Campaign to Save Earth Now