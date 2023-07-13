Getting a second lease of life

RS Dalal

THE submarine which met with a mishap recently during a voyage to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic had a father-son duo among the five persons who lost their lives. The son, Suleman, just 19, an unwilling explorer, had joined the expedition under pressure from his father.

The death of this promising teenager made me extremely sad. The accident reminded me of a providential escape I had as a teenager. It was 1967 and I had joined a pre-university course at DAV College, Chandigarh. We had moved from Ludhiana to Chandigarh after the creation of Haryana. My father was now posted as Additional Director, Agriculture. My eldest sister, who was selected in the Punjab Civil Services batch of 1963, had been transferred to Hisar as City Magistrate.

It was mid-October and a weeklong holiday had come up due to the festival season. I quickly made a plan to visit my sister in Hisar. I was looking forward to catching a bus next morning when my father dropped a bombshell after returning from office in the evening. ‘Tomorrow, you will take a ride in Chaudhary Jaswant Singh’s car as his family is travelling to Hisar,’ he said decisively. ‘I’m taking the bus tomorrow morning. I don’t know the family; I won’t travel with it,’ I reacted strongly.

My father said, ‘I know this family from my Lyallpur College days. Jaswant Singh, whose father Chaudhary Surajmal studied at DAV College, Lahore, himself offered to give you a ride when the matter came up during my meeting with him. I can’t say no to him now.’ He expressed himself loud and clear. I refused to have dinner in protest. Incidentally, Jaswant Singh was a deputy minister when Rao Birender Singh was the Haryana Chief Minister in 1967.

Next morning, I reluctantly got ready; the car was to pick me up around noon. Soon, I got a call from my father, informing me that two more relatives of Jaswant Singh had decided to travel to Hisar in his car. ‘So, you take the bus tomorrow and this will make you happy too,’ he said. I threw a tantrum over having lost a day due to the sudden change in the plan.

Only a few hours later, we heard terrible news. A Haryana Roadways bus had collided head-on near Lalru with the Ambassador car in which the minister’s family was travelling. Seven occupants of the car died on the spot — Jaswant Singh’s wife and two little daughters, his elder brother’s wife and son, the driver and the personal security officer.

On getting this news, my mother and I kept staring at each other blankly, left numb and speechless. Indeed, inscrutable are the ways of the Almighty!