Glitter of gold saved the day

NJ Ravi Chander

In the late 1980s, my bank colleague had a bizarre train adventure. He was returning to Mangaluru, his place of posting, from Bengaluru, his hometown. Besides meeting his relatives, his purpose of visiting Bengaluru was to settle a gold loan he had taken from the bank.

After completing the loan formalities, he took possession of his ornaments — a chain and a necklace. The chain dangled from his neck, while he discreetly concealed the necklace in a secret pocket in his trousers. That night, he bid farewell to his relatives and set off on his journey back to Mangaluru.

In the wee hours, he went to the washroom on the train. As he unfastened his pants, the gold necklace slipped out of his pocket, slid down the toilet and landed on the railway track. He dashed out of the washroom towards the nearest emergency chain and tugged at it. The high-speed train came to a screeching halt.

Everything happened in a trice, jolting some passengers from their sleep. The train driver and the TTE (travelling ticket examiner) rushed to the compartment in question to zero in on the passenger. My colleague was perspiring as he faced them; he told them why he had pulled the chain. Content with the explanation, the locomotive operator and the TTE stepped off the train in the night to search for the ornament.

The train had halted near a dense jungle in the Western Ghats, teeming with wild animals. Despite the danger, the railway officials were determined to help the passenger find the necklace. Armed with a flashlight, they strode out along with a few passengers. The search in the pitch dark extended beyond a kilometre on the tracks.

The team scoured the tracks for half an hour and concluded that it was an exercise in futility. They called off the search. Despite my colleague’s desperate plea to venture further up to trace the ornament, the officials declined his request, citing safety concerns in the hazardous terrain.

Just as the search party was getting ready to hop on the train, the banker caught sight of a glimmer of light on the track only a few feet away. He rushed towards it and found his necklace. The tension quickly evaporated, giving way to palpable relief and joy. The luminous glow produced by the gemstone encrusted in the ornament had saved the day. Grabbing the necklace, he hurriedly made his way to the train. Luckily, the train had stopped before entering a tunnel; otherwise, finding the ornament would have been quite tough.

The train finally reached Mangaluru railway station. The banker submitted a written statement to the TTE as per the Railways’ guidelines, mentioning the approximate weight of the necklace that was lost and found. He thanked his lucky stars — and the glitter of gold — for a happy ending.