Golf balls test your mettle and honesty

If you think it’s hard to meet new people, try picking up the wrong golf ball. — Jack Lemmon

WHILE exiting the Naldehra Golf Course, Shimla, after having played nine holes, I pulled over with a screeching halt, much to the annoyance of my wife. ‘What happened? Why did you stop the car with a great jerk? There wasn’t anything coming from the front.’ She shot a volley of questions, while I moved out of the car and rushed to pick up a shining golf ball, which had rolled down the third hole on a hill and was lying on the road.

Golfers know very well the thrill of finding a ball and the shock of losing one. A friend recalls his childhood experience of having picked up a ball which had strayed off the course at Gulmarg; a golfer lost his head and accused the boy of having ‘moved’ the ball. My friend had never seen a golf ball and he found it to be a very funny thing, with a lot of dimples on it.

Golfers are known to allow new balls to decay at home; they simply refuse to part with their treasured collection. They will keep playing with the old ones with even flattened dimples. At the first tee, while hitting a driver shot, most of the golfers won’t go for a new ball since the first shot can land in an out-of-bounds area, or in the rough. I, too, suffer from this apprehension and never use a new ball while hitting the first shot.

Some golfers are so crazy that they have purpose-made boxes to keep the balls safe and take pride in their collection, with markings on them about the various courses they have played on. Some personalise the balls by writing their initials with a permanent marker. It does happen, though rarely, that one finds one’s lost ball after days altogether. It is a reunion of a kind only a golfer can experience.

The other day, a golfer friend found a ball on the fairway; seeing nobody around, he pocketed it. On a second look, he found that the ball wasn’t worth keeping. But he enjoyed the thrill of finding one. He hit the ball with an iron on the next fairway, hoping that some other golfer would be happy on finding it. Lo and behold, having completed the hole and moving on the other fairway, he chanced upon the same ball. ‘Hurray,’ he exclaimed with a grin.

Golf balls are an integral part of golfing parlance. Four golfers forming a group to play are called a four-ball. A good golfer is called a good ball. Sometimes, a golfer looking for the ball he has hit may find another one. His honesty is then at stake: whether to admit it as a chance find or to claim that it is really his ball. He may then be asked by his competitors to prove it with his marking or the brand. Golfers are touchy like golf balls — ready to roll, if moved.

