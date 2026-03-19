Grappling with Hindi in the Army

IN my Bengal Sappers unit, passing a Hindi proficiency test is mandatory for every young aspirant keen to go up the ladder from Lance Corporal to Corporal. It is not merely a formality but a stepping stone to professional growth. A considerable number of our troops are from Punjab. Though they serve across the country and spend decades in uniform, many of them never quite shed their Punjabi accent while speaking Hindi. Over time, however, they manage to pick up a handful of Hindi words, which they weave into their everyday speech. The result is a lively blend of Punjabi and Hindi — almost a creole of their own making.

For them, speaking Hindi is akin to speaking slow Punjabi, with occasional Hindi words carefully inserted. At times, in the flow of conversation, even those words vanish and pure Punjabi takes over. Yet the meaning somehow remains intact, and the charm of their expression makes up for linguistic imperfections.

Angrez Singh (name changed), a driver, had long struggled to pass his Hindi test despite several attempts. One day, I received directions from my seniors to assess his progress and prepare a report. Determined to give him a fair chance, I devised a simple verbal test comprising only four sentences.

I called him over and asked him to speak four Hindi sentences correctly, based on which I could evaluate his improvement. He looked puzzled and asked what topic he should speak on. Just then, I noticed a crow on a cow’s back, pecking at ticks. I instructed Angrez to frame four sentences describing the scene.

He began confidently. “Aaoo gaa haigi,” (That is a cow.) The line had no Hindi word in it, so I gave him no marks.

“Alright, go on,” I encouraged him. He continued, “Naal mein ekk kaa haiga” (There’s a crow alongside). It had just one Hindi word, mein (one mark). Then he said, “Kaa gaa ke uttey khalota haiga.” (The crow is “standing” atop the cow.)

This time, he again managed a single Hindi word — ke. I asked him if he could think of another Hindi word for uttey and awaited his final sentence. After a pause, he triumphantly declared, “Gaa kaa ke upar ni khaloti haigi (The cow is not “standing” atop the crow.)

There were two Hindi words in this line — ke and upar; though his ni was in colloquial Punjabi, I granted him a grace mark. That made it a total of three marks.

“Cheers!” I exclaimed. I immediately rang up the Adjutant to report the remarkable improvement.

Angrez may not have mastered Hindi, but his colourful cocktail of Punjabi and Hindi never failed to brighten the day of anyone who listened to him. There are still many Angrez Singhs in the Army, and their legacy continues.

The writer served in the Corps of Engineers