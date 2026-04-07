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Home / The Middle / Gripped by lurking leopard syndrome

Gripped by lurking leopard syndrome

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Geetu Vaid
Updated At : 04:19 AM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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MOST people count sheep to fall asleep. I spend late evenings counting steps in a dimly lit courtyard. The other day, while my brain played a high-definition director’s cut of a news story about a Himachali boy who had wrestled a leopard, my overactive imagination was putting me in his shoes. What would I have done in a similar situation?
However, ensconced in the safety of the urban concrete sprawl, it seemed too far-fetched a scenario to even merit a survival drill. Then came an unusual rustling of leaves and a thud. It certainly wasn’t the dainty pitter-patter of a house cat looking for a saucer of milk.
Naturally, being a brave journalist who only chases danger when it’s safely tucked inside a headline, I did the most heroic thing possible: ignored it. After finishing the required steps as I got down to make the customary round of WhatsApp messages, a local group video popped up with the heart-stopping caption: “Leopard spotted near dargah… police teams combing the area …”
Now, my brain isn’t always great at math, but it suddenly performed a very uncomfortable calculation: Location: the dargah (literally a stone’s throw from my place). Sound: a heavy thud on the wall. Timing: identical. The realisation hit me like an ice cube sliding down my spine. While that boy in Himachal was out there winning medals for leopard-wrestling, was I in my courtyard essentially auditioning for the role of “appetiser” while wearing my fitness tracker?
Incidentally, the “scene of action” with a thick vegetation patch nearby is also so close to my office’s boundary wall that you could toss a stapler into a leopard’s mouth. With the forest department teams failing to locate the runaway feline, the after-work stroll next evening — just 10 feet from the dark, mysterious trees — was shadowed by the ‘lurking leopard syndrome’.
My colleague was chatting away about news and headlines, completely oblivious to the fact that my legs had developed a vibrato setting. “Don’t worry,” he said with the confidence of someone who isn’t a leopard’s preferred flavour, “It won’t come here”. I nodded, pretending to listen while mentally rehearsing survival strategies.
I couldn’t say that I wanted to leave because, let’s face it, dignity is important — even when you’re about to become a sequel to the morning’s news report. Suddenly, the ‘jungle’ exploded. Peacocks shrieked like they’d just seen a ghost — or a very hungry cat. My heart didn’t just beat; it began an Olympic sprint.
Thankfully, my colleague finally sensed the “please-don’t-eat-me” energy I was radiating. “Let’s walk on the other side today,” he suggested casually. I agreed with the promptness of a person who had just been offered a winning lottery ticket. We moved, the air felt safer and the news chatter became interesting again. But as I’ve learned, the scariest predators aren’t always hiding in the bushes; sometimes they’re just the thuds in your head that refuse to stop replaying.
The writer is Deputy News Editor, The Tribune
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