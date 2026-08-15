He loved Chandigarh with his art & soul

As we remember Dr BN Goswamy (1933-2023) — Chandigarh’s cultural icon and world-famous art historian — on his 93rd birth anniversary today, memories of his mesmerising lectures come flooding in. His exquisite narratives of miniature paintings and their pan-Indian themes resound in our consciousness.

Advertisement

While his contribution to art history takes centre stage, less is known of his zeal for conserving the City Beautiful’s architectural idiom and the core principles of its urban planning.

Advertisement

I witnessed his passion for saving Chandigarh from hurried, populist changes during our rides together to attend various meetings. A car would first pick me up and then ‘Dr Sahib’ — as he was popularly known. As I would wait at the gate, he would emerge — always immaculately dressed, with a silk cravat around his neck, come summer or winter — and greet me with a warm handshake. His first comment would be, “Dekho aina ne kee kar ditta hai (look what they have done)” — referring to some alterations in the heritage character of the city.

Advertisement

The Government Museum & Art Gallery, designed by Le Corbusier, was his favourite haunt. He was deeply involved with its art treasures and also had great admiration for its architectural design. Once, at Goswamy’s request, the Punjab Governor visited the Chandigarh Architecture Museum to examine the deficiencies he had flagged.

His love for protecting the serenity of the Sukhna Lake was well known. When it was pointed out to him that a garish, flashy board had been installed at the entrance of the lake, he promptly complained to the Governor during a meeting. “Sir, if you do not agree with my opinion, you may drop me from the committee, but this is how we as members feel.” The Governor replied with gentle amusement, “I don’t want to make headlines in tomorrow’s papers for the wrong reasons.”

Advertisement

Dr Sahib had great interest in public art and pushed hard to enhance its presence at the city’s nodal points and public squares. He even managed to persuade the renowned sculptor Anish Kapoor to visit Chandigarh and install a work. But unfortunately, the project never took off and got buried in sarkari files.

His commitment to the City Beautiful’s heritage was so unwavering that in later years, when his health began to fail, he started holding meetings at his house – treating all members to delectable snacks, but unsparing in giving tough assignments to each of them.

At the end of one such meeting, someone asked where the next one would be held. Dr Sahib replied with a smile, “As long as I’m breathing, the meetings will be held here only.”

Both the room and the chair now lie vacant. But his intellectual glow continues to illuminate Chandigarh.

The writer is former Principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture