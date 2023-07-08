 Hotel guests of all hues, from all over : The Tribune India

Hotel guests of all hues, from all over

Hotel guests of all hues, from all over

Photo for representational purpose only.



Rameshinder Singh Sandhu

WHEN you work with an airline or a hotel, you are not only introduced to guests from across the world but also witness a variety of behaviours. My first-ever job was at the front desk of a luxury hotel in New Delhi.

The American guests were always ready for a conversation. They were quick to narrate intriguing tales from their day spent in the Capital. When they returned from their Agra trip, they sang praises of the Taj. Some shared their travel experiences in other countries.

Whenever the Japanese arrived, my colleagues and I were left awestruck by their discipline and meticulousness. They would keep every document ready, including their business cards. Some of them would greet us by bowing the Japanese way. At times, we did face the language barrier, but they were able to figure out what we had asked. ‘I need a room with a bath tub, please,’ was the request of most of them. ‘Twin beds,’ was another.

Guests from the Middle East usually came dressed traditionally. The women stayed behind when the men completed the check-in formalities. They talked less but every word dripped with politeness. And even before they asked, we quickly informed them about the prayer rug in the room.

Whenever foreign diplomats turned up, it was exciting to hear many of them talk in Hindi. They loved ordering Indian meals and had much to share about their outings in old Delhi. They knew more than many of us, particularly about the go-to places for delicious dishes, right from dahi bhalla to aloo tikki.

I developed a warm bond with guests from Pakistan, thanks to the fact that my village is only minutes away from the Wagah-Attari border. During our conversations, we were hopeful that the two neighbours would learn to live peacefully sooner than later.

On the other hand, there were visitors who would behave in an eccentric manner. ‘Why should I give my ID card to any Tom, Dick and Harry?’ an Indian guest asked while checking in. Some even shouted if the formalities took time. Thankfully, we were trained to deal with a wide variety of people. ‘Understand the needs of all sorts of guests,’ the manger frequently told us.

There was one guest, an Indian-American, who cribbed a lot. ‘Hotel staff everywhere gives a lot of unnecessary information,’ was his evergreen comment, and sometimes, ‘Did I ask about it?’ To avoid causing disappointment to him, we soon began to act just as he wanted. As he checked out one day, the receptionist casually asked whether he had enjoyed his breakfast. ‘Was it included?’ came the response. ‘Yes’ was the answer, but as the breakfast buffet time was over, he shouted: ‘Why was I not told earlier about this?’ He then asked, ‘Can I talk to the manager, please?’ The manager calmed him down and a special breakfast was arranged for him. We somehow managed to have him as a regular guest.

